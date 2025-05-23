Ex-Brewer Takes Legal Action Against Reds for Injury That Ended His Career

Nearly two years ago, on June 2, 2023, Darin Ruf was playing first base for the Milwaukee Brewers in a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

In the third inning, Ruf chased a foul pop-up into foul territory, but collided with an uncovered tarp roller positioned near the field’s edge.

The roller, made of bare metal, lacked any protective padding. Ruf’s knee struck the sharp edge, resulting in a fractured kneecap and a deep laceration.

He was placed on the 60-day injured list and, tragically, never returned to MLB. “This didn’t need to happen,” Ruf said. “I wish it didn’t happen.

“Players shouldn’t have to worry about hidden hazards like that on a major league field.”

Negligence Allegation

On May 22, 2025, Ruf filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas in Ohio, accusing the Reds–and by extension, their grounds crew–of negligence.

The crux of the complaint: the exposed tarp roller represented an “obvious and avoidable risk,” entirely at odds with basic MLB safety standards

According to Ruf’s attorney, Tad Thomas, “There are basic safety protocols every MLB team should follow. Leaving an unpadded metal roller on the edge of the field is inexcusable.”

Injury Severity & Career Impact

The lawsuit details that Ruf suffered a fractured kneecap and knee laceration when he struck the roller.

He never returned to form, with the injury inflicting “permanent and substantial deformities” to his knee. Despite attempts at rehabilitation, the 38-year-old has remained out of baseball since.

Ruf spent nine seasons in the majors (2012–2023), suiting up for the Phillies, Giants, Mets, and Brewers. His career stats include a .239 batting average, 67 home runs, and 205 RBIs across 581 games.

Comparison to Similar Cases

The Ruf lawsuit mirrors a landmark case from 2017, when Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler filed suit against the Chicago White Sox and Illinois Sports Facilities Authority after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in his MLB debut at Rate Field.

Fowler collided with an unpadded, concealed metal electrical box while chasing a foul ball, arguing the installation posed an “unreasonably dangerous and hazardous” condition that was hidden from view.

His subsequent legal battle centered on whether the White Sox had a duty to remove or at least pad the obstruction, and whether their responsibility for stadium safety was limited by MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

In a pivotal 2018 decision, Judge Gary Feinerman rejected the White Sox’s attempt to shift the case into federal court–citing that state negligence claims didn’t hinge on interpretation of CBA provisions–and remanded the suit to Illinois court, establishing that stadium operators remain accountable for foreseeable hazards, even amid a structured safety committee framework.

Legal Stakes & Broader Implications

Ruf is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages, citing the Reds’ failure to prevent a “hidden hazard” as grounds for accountability.

He is holding the organization responsible for the “reckless” actions of its grounds crew and the unsafe field conditions.

If successful, this lawsuit could set a precedent in MLB venue safety standards.

Teams may face increased pressure to inspect and mitigate risks–particularly those posed by field equipment like tarp rollers, protective netting anchors, and other physical hazards.

As of now, Cincinnati has not issued a public statement regarding the suit.