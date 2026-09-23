Milwaukee Brewers Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Milwaukee recalled Gordon from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 18.
Gordon made just one appearance with the Brewers, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings against the Phillies on Tuesday.
The Astros selected Gordon in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 238 overall) out of Central Florida.
The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2025.
Last year, Gordon recorded a 5.34 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 86 innings with Houston.
Before being dealt to Milwaukee, he posted an 11.54 ERA in 9 1/3 innings over four outings with the Astros this season.
He has a 4.11 ERA in 124 2/3 innings in the minors this season.
Throughout his minor-league career, Gordon sports a 3.80 ERA with 512 strikeouts over 486 innings.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.
After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced the demotion of a 27-year-old during their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series