Milwaukee Brewers Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

The Brewers selected the contract of right-hander Lyon Richardson from Triple-A Nashville before Wednesday’s game.

As a corresponding move, Milwaukee demoted a 27-year-old.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote 27-Year-Old LHP Colton Gordon Amid Philadelphia Phillies Series

The Brewers optioned left-hander Colton Gordon to Double-A Biloxi, the team announced.

Looking at LHP Colton Gordon

The Brewers acquired Gordon and right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros for outfielder Jadyn Fielder on July 15.

The Brewers have since gotten rid of McCullers.

Milwaukee recalled Gordon from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 18.

Gordon made just one appearance with the Brewers, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings against the Phillies on Tuesday.

The Astros selected Gordon in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 238 overall) out of Central Florida.

The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2025.

Last year, Gordon recorded a 5.34 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 86 innings with Houston.

Before being dealt to Milwaukee, he posted an 11.54 ERA in 9 1/3 innings over four outings with the Astros this season.

He has a 4.11 ERA in 124 2/3 innings in the minors this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, Gordon sports a 3.80 ERA with 512 strikeouts over 486 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.