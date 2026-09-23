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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

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Minnesota Twins v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

The Brewers selected the contract of right-hander Lyon Richardson from Triple-A Nashville before Wednesday’s game.

As a corresponding move, Milwaukee demoted a 27-year-old.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote 27-Year-Old LHP Colton Gordon Amid Philadelphia Phillies Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Colton Gordon #36 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Brewers optioned left-hander Colton Gordon to Double-A Biloxi, the team announced.

Looking at LHP Colton Gordon

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Colton Gordon #36 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Brewers acquired Gordon and right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros for outfielder Jadyn Fielder on July 15.

The Brewers have since gotten rid of McCullers.

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Colton Gordon #36 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers react after a two-RBI single by Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Milwaukee recalled Gordon from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 18.

Gordon made just one appearance with the Brewers, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings against the Phillies on Tuesday.

St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 18: Colton Gordon #61 of the Houston Astros pitches during the sixth inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park on April 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Astros selected Gordon in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 238 overall) out of Central Florida.

The southpaw made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2025.

St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 18: Colton Gordon #61 of the Houston Astros pitches during the sixth inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park on April 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Last year, Gordon recorded a 5.34 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 86 innings with Houston.

Before being dealt to Milwaukee, he posted an 11.54 ERA in 9 1/3 innings over four outings with the Astros this season.

Houston Astros Photo Day
GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Colton Gordon #61 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during Houston Astros Photo Day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 18, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

He has a 4.11 ERA in 124 2/3 innings in the minors this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, Gordon sports a 3.80 ERA with 512 strikeouts over 486 innings.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the National League, meaning they are guaranteed to play in the NLDS.

After the Phillies series, the Brewers will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Phillies Series

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