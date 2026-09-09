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Former Milwaukee Brewers 31-Year-Old Pitcher Quickly Cut By Braves

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Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 31: Elieser Hernández #57 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in a good spot, as they have won each of their last two games against the Chicago Cubs. With this, Milwaukee has now extended their National League Central lead over the Cubs to nine games.

Yet, as the Brewers’ series against the Cubs carries on, one of Milwaukee’s former pitchers has been suddenly cut by the Atlanta Braves.

Former Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Elieser Hernandez Designated for Assignment By Braves

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 8: Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 8, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Braves have designated former Brewers pitcher Elieser Hernandez for assignment. This comes just one week after the Braves selected Hernandez’s contract from Triple-A Gwinnett.

With Hernandez being designated for assignment, the former Brewers pitcher will now be hitting the waiver wire. In four appearances for the Braves this season before being designated for assignment, he posted a 2-0 record, a 2.45 ERA, and 11 strikeouts. Overall, he did well during his brief stint with Atlanta, but it was not enough for him to avoid being designated for assignment.

Looking Back at Hernandez’s Brief Stint With the Brewers

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 31: Elieser Hernández #57, Joey Bart #16, Austin Riley #27 and Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate their 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hernandez signed with the Brewers in June of the 2024 season after being designated for assignment and then released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. From there, he appeared in four games with the Brewers, where he posted a 0-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and two strikeouts.

Hernandez’s time in Milwaukee came to an end later that same month, as he was designated for assignment by the NL Central club and then elected free agency.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Milwaukee Brewers 31-Year-Old Pitcher Quickly Cut By Braves

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