Former Milwaukee Brewers 31-Year-Old Pitcher Quickly Cut By Braves

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in a good spot, as they have won each of their last two games against the Chicago Cubs. With this, Milwaukee has now extended their National League Central lead over the Cubs to nine games.

Yet, as the Brewers’ series against the Cubs carries on, one of Milwaukee’s former pitchers has been suddenly cut by the Atlanta Braves.

Former Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Elieser Hernandez Designated for Assignment By Braves

According to MLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Braves have designated former Brewers pitcher Elieser Hernandez for assignment. This comes just one week after the Braves selected Hernandez’s contract from Triple-A Gwinnett.

With Hernandez being designated for assignment, the former Brewers pitcher will now be hitting the waiver wire. In four appearances for the Braves this season before being designated for assignment, he posted a 2-0 record, a 2.45 ERA, and 11 strikeouts. Overall, he did well during his brief stint with Atlanta, but it was not enough for him to avoid being designated for assignment.

Looking Back at Hernandez’s Brief Stint With the Brewers

Hernandez signed with the Brewers in June of the 2024 season after being designated for assignment and then released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. From there, he appeared in four games with the Brewers, where he posted a 0-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and two strikeouts.

Hernandez’s time in Milwaukee came to an end later that same month, as he was designated for assignment by the NL Central club and then elected free agency.