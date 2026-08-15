Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Update During Dodgers Series

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday night.

Brewers Announce Frelick Update

The Brewers continue to play without Sal Frelick.

He has been out since July 17 with an injury.

During their series with the Dodgers, the Brewers announced the latest update on Frelick.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “After playing the first four games of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville as the designated hitter, played right field for the first time on Aug. 14 and marked the occasion by hitting a three-run homer.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return to MLB action this month.

Before getting hurt, Frelick had been batting .236 with 65 hits, four home runs, 34 RBIs, 33 runs and six stolen bases in 90 games this year.

Looking At Frelick

Frelick was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Brewers).

In 2024, Frelick won a Gold Glove award.

Over 434 career games, Frelick is batting .263 with 387 hits, 21 home runs, 153 RBIs, 204 runs and 50 stolen bases.

He will be a solid addition to the team when he returns.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 75-48 record in 123 games.

They are 34-26 in 60 games on the road.