Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Update During Dodgers Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Chicago Cubs during Game Five of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
During their series with the Dodgers, the Brewers announced the latest update on Frelick.
MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “After playing the first four games of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville as the designated hitter, played right field for the first time on Aug. 14 and marked the occasion by hitting a three-run homer.”
GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
According to the site, he is still supposed to return to MLB action this month.
Before getting hurt, Frelick had been batting .236 with 65 hits, four home runs, 34 RBIs, 33 runs and six stolen bases in 90 games this year.
Looking At Frelick
GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with third base coach Matt Erickson #68 after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Frelick was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
He is in his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Brewers).
In 2024, Frelick won a Gold Glove award.
GettySal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts toward the bench after hitting a single to score a run in the second inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Over 434 career games, Frelick is batting .263 with 387 hits, 21 home runs, 153 RBIs, 204 runs and 50 stolen bases.
He will be a solid addition to the team when he returns.
Looking At The Brewers Right Now
GettyManager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after questioning a call in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 75-48 record in 123 games.
They are 34-26 in 60 games on the road.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday night.Brewers Announce Frelick UpdateThe Brewers continue to play without Sal Frelick.He has been out since July 17 with an injury.During their series with the Dodgers, the Brewers announced the latest update […]
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Update During Dodgers Series