Brewers Announce Garrett Mitchell Decision Following Injury Scare

The Milwaukee Brewers got more good news concerning Garrett Mitchell. Following an injury scare against the Atlanta Braves, Mitchell is back in their starting lineup against the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old left the Little League Classic against the Braves after getting hit in the right forearm by a Tyler Mahle pitch. Mitchell revealed after the game that X-rays came back negative and that he’d be fine moving forward.

Despite the Mets starting a left-hander on the mound in Zach Thornton, the Brewers will start Mitchell. He’s batting seventh and playing center field.

Garrett Mitchell Returns to Brewers Lineup vs. Mets

On the season, Mitchell is slashing .262/.360/.422 with nine home runs in 118 games. His offense is estimated to be around 19% better than the league-average hitter, with a 119 wRC+.

The 27-year-old has held his own against left-handers this season. He’s hitting .278 with a .795 OPS against southpaws. His splits against righties and lefties alike are relatively the same across the board. With Mitchell’s solid numbers against left-handers, the club elected to sit Christian Yelich and Jake Bauers against the Mets.

The Brewers got healthier in the outfield, as Sal Frelick was activated from the injured list prior to the game. However, Frelick will sit in favor of rookie Luis Lara.

Milwaukee hopes to build on its lead for both the National League Central and the league’s No. 1 seed for the postseason. However, the Mets are a dangerous team with nothing to lose, so the Brewers have to be careful.

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. CT.