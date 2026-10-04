How Brewers’ Roof Stopped Padres’ Ty France Go-Ahead HR With Ground Rules

The San Diego Padres will never know if Ty France had hit a go-ahead home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The baseball never had a chance to complete its parabolic arc, because the Milwaukee Brewers’ roof got in the way.

Seriously, that’s what happened.

France’s fly ball hit a cable that was attached to the roof in Milwaukee’s home ballpark. Instead of proceeding onward, it caused the ball to fall back toward the ground.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was paying attention and was able to snag the ball.

France was ruled out, and the Brewers held on to win NLDS Game 1.

It was certainly not an ending without controversy.

How Ground Rules Worked With Brewers Roof

The ground rules at the Brewers’ ballpark are pretty straightforward on this.

If the ball strikes the roof, a roof truss or a roof cable while it is over fair territory, the ball is simply in play. It can be caught for an out.

However, it is a foul ball if it hits one of those things while over foul territory.

The Padres eventually challenged whether the ball had actually hit the cable in foul territory, because then France’s at bat would’ve continued.

That challenge was unsuccessful, though.

I can’t remember a fly ball striking the roof cable at Miller Park/AmFam Field that deep. Might’ve saved a homer for the Brewers. Ground rule says this: https://t.co/mawAbz3Y6w — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 4, 2026

What Happened With Ty France?

Ty France turned on a pitch and arced it high and deep to left field.

Then the ball came down before anyone was expecting it to. Given that it landed mere feet in front of the wall, it’s safe to wonder if it was a home run.

One camera angle captured perfectly how the ball deflected downward:

Ty France is robbed of a potential go-ahead homer as the ball hits the roof and drops back into play 🤯 https://t.co/UkWjHytIEb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2026

Afterward, France was still in a bit of shock.

“I haven’t really been able to fully process it,” France told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. “But it was a game-changing swing.”

The Padres had a runner on base and trailed just 3-2, so if the ball had gone out, it would’ve been the lead for San Diego with the chance for Mason Miller to close the game out.

If there had been no roof, it certainly seemed like the ball would’ve traveled at least the requisite distance further to reach and clear the fence.

“I wasn’t all that sure that it even hit anything,” Chourio told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. “I thought I had a chance on that ball the whole time off the bat, and the only thing I realized is that it kind of changed directions.”

The baseball wasn’t the only thing that changed directions. The whole arc of this NLDS changed in that one moment.