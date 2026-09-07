Milwaukee Brewers Make Big Jackson Chourio Change After Hitless Game

The Milwaukee Brewers will start their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. This series presents an opportunity for the Brewers, as they have the potential to extend their NL Central lead over Chicago with it.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for their series against Chicago, they have revealed their lineup for the opener. This includes a notable change with Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee Brewers Making Interesting Lineup Change With Jackson Chourio

The Brewers have announced that Chourio will be their leadoff hitter for their series opener against the Cubs. This comes after he batted third for Milwaukee in their most recent game against the Cincinnati Reds.

With Chourio moving up to Milwaukee’s leadoff spot, William Contreras will be their third hitter against the Cubs.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their series opener against the Cubs.

J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

A. Vaughn 1B

C. Yelich DH

L. Lara RF

C. Pratt SS

G. Mitchell CF

J. Ortiz 3B

Brewers Making Chourio Lineup Change After Tough Game

Chourio being moved up to Milwaukee’s leadoff spot comes after he struggled at the plate in their most recent game against the Reds. During it, he went 0-for-4 at the plate and struck out once. With that, he will now be aiming to get things back on track against the Cubs on Saturday.

Chourio has been hot as of late for the most part, though, as he has hits in nine out of his last 11 games. Due to this, it would not be shocking whatsoever if he heats back up for Milwaukee against the Cubs.