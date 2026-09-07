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Milwaukee Brewers Make Big Jackson Chourio Change After Hitless Game

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Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 30: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI single against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at American Family Field on August 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will start their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. This series presents an opportunity for the Brewers, as they have the potential to extend their NL Central lead over Chicago with it.

Now, as the Brewers prepare for their series against Chicago, they have revealed their lineup for the opener. This includes a notable change with Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee Brewers Making Interesting Lineup Change With Jackson Chourio

Minnesota Twins v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 07: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brewers have announced that Chourio will be their leadoff hitter for their series opener against the Cubs. This comes after he batted third for Milwaukee in their most recent game against the Cincinnati Reds.

With Chourio moving up to Milwaukee’s leadoff spot, William Contreras will be their third hitter against the Cubs.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their series opener against the Cubs.

J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

A. Vaughn 1B

C. Yelich DH

L. Lara RF

C. Pratt SS

G. Mitchell CF

J. Ortiz 3B

Brewers Making Chourio Lineup Change After Tough Game

Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 28: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a run scoring single in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field on August 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Chourio being moved up to Milwaukee’s leadoff spot comes after he struggled at the plate in their most recent game against the Reds. During it, he went 0-for-4 at the plate and struck out once. With that, he will now be aiming to get things back on track against the Cubs on Saturday.

Chourio has been hot as of late for the most part, though, as he has hits in nine out of his last 11 games. Due to this, it would not be shocking whatsoever if he heats back up for Milwaukee against the Cubs.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Make Big Jackson Chourio Change After Hitless Game

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