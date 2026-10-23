Jackson Chourio’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jackson Chourio is a 22-year-old Milwaukee Brewers baseball player. Jackson is one year older than his brother, Jaison Chourio, who were both born to Jackson Chourio Sr. and Angely Chourio.

Here is what you need to know about Jackson Chourio’s family:

1. Jackson Chourio’s Young Brother Is a Prospect in the Cleveland Guardians Organization

Jackson has a 21-year-old brother who is also a professional baseball player. Jaison, is a prospect within the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Jaison is currently the fifth-best prospect in the Guardians system, according to MLB.com.

The 21-year-old outfielder played 115 games in 2026. In those games, Jaison hit 121, with 26 doubles, 56 RBIs (runs batted in), and 9 home runs. He has yet to play a game in the MLB.

2. Jackson Chourio Sr. Would Bring Jackson Chourio Along to Baseball Games When He Was a Child

Our Esquina reports that Jackson was introduced to baseball by his father. As a child, he would accompany his father to baseball games.

“An ecstatic Chourio was eager to play. He would always accompany his father Jackson Chourio Sr. to his baseball games at their local fields. His father has been instrumental to his early success, as well as an inspiration for Chourio.”

“My dad is a very big baseball fan.” Chourio said. “I would always go to his games when he played and since I was a little he would always pitch to me. He would throw the ball so I could hit it.”

3. Jackson & Jaison Are Close Friends

Jackson and Jaison have remained close, despite playing for different organizations. When they were younger, they would talk all of the time.

“Chourio, 20, calls his 18-year-old brother daily,” Our Esquina wrote. “They try to stay away from talking about baseball, though. Rather they cherish their phone calls by talking about video games or other things that grab their interest.

“We talk everyday,” Chourio said. “I think we talk about baseball the least. We talk about everything except baseball. We talk about video games and other stuff.”

4. Jackson’s Father Works For the Central Bank In Venezuela

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jackson Sr. works at Venezuela’s Central Bank.

“Chourio had a middle-class upbringing in Venezuela’s second-most-populous city, Maracaibo. His father, who works for the Central Bank of Venezuela, is also named Jackson. His mother, AngelÍa, was an administrator before transitioning to being a stay-at-home mother,” the outlet wrote in 2024.

Essentially Sports highlighted the sacrifices that Jackson’s mother made for her son, “His mother, Angely Chourio, made countless sacrifices to support her son, cheering him on at games and helping him focus on baseball. The Chourios encouraged not just skill, but passion and discipline, creating a home filled with dedication and love.”

5. Jackson and Jaison Hit Home Runs On The Same Day

A few years ago, Jaison and Jackson carved out a bit of baseball history together. They both hit a home run on the same day, “Jackson hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning of the Brewers’ 12-5 win over the Cardinals in St. Louis.”

“Meanwhile, 678 miles away in Salem, Va., the younger Chourio followed up his big brother’s act by flexing his muscles for Cleveland’s Single-A Lynchburg affiliate.”

“In the top of the sixth inning for the Hillcats, Jaison smashed a two-run dinger to straightaway center field that bounced off the pitch clock looming over the tall wall en route to a 13-8 win.”