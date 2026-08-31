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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News Before Cubs Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates - Game Two
Getty
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 11: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers begin their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. They are entering the series with the goal of bouncing back, as they lost their most recent game to the Texas Rangers by a 7-4 final score.

Now, the Brewers are making some slight changes to their batting order for their series opener against the Cubs. This includes with star outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News Before Cubs Series

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Chourio will be in a new spot in the Brewers’ batting order for their game against Chicago. This is because the star slugger will be moving up to second in Milwaukee’s batting order after hitting fourth in their most recent game.

With Chourio batting second for Milwaukee, William Contreras will be their cleanup hitter for their series opener against the Cubs.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their Monday game against Chicago.

B. Turang 2B

J. Chourio LF

J. Bauers 1B

W. Contreras C

C. Yelich DH

G. Mitchell CF

S. Frelick RF

D. Hamilton 3B

C. Pratt SS

Chourio Is Having a Very Good 2026 Season With the Brewers

Minnesota Twins v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 09: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Chourio is in the middle of another strong season with the Brewers in 2026. In 102 games so far this campaign, the three-year MLB veteran has posted 20 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .281 batting average. This comes after he recorded 21 home runs, 78 RBI, and a .270 batting average in 131 games for Milwaukee last season.

Chourio is also entering this game on a hot streak, as he is on a four-game hitting streak. He has also hit three home runs over that span, so he will be looking to keep this kind of success up at the plate against Chicago. It will be interesting to see if moving up to the second spot in Milwaukee’s batting order provides him with a spark.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News Before Cubs Series

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