The Milwaukee Brewers begin their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. They are entering the series with the goal of bouncing back, as they lost their most recent game to the Texas Rangers by a 7-4 final score.

Now, the Brewers are making some slight changes to their batting order for their series opener against the Cubs. This includes with star outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio News Before Cubs Series

Chourio will be in a new spot in the Brewers’ batting order for their game against Chicago. This is because the star slugger will be moving up to second in Milwaukee’s batting order after hitting fourth in their most recent game.

With Chourio batting second for Milwaukee, William Contreras will be their cleanup hitter for their series opener against the Cubs.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their Monday game against Chicago.

B. Turang 2B

J. Chourio LF

J. Bauers 1B

W. Contreras C

C. Yelich DH

G. Mitchell CF

S. Frelick RF

D. Hamilton 3B

C. Pratt SS

Chourio Is Having a Very Good 2026 Season With the Brewers

Chourio is in the middle of another strong season with the Brewers in 2026. In 102 games so far this campaign, the three-year MLB veteran has posted 20 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .281 batting average. This comes after he recorded 21 home runs, 78 RBI, and a .270 batting average in 131 games for Milwaukee last season.

Chourio is also entering this game on a hot streak, as he is on a four-game hitting streak. He has also hit three home runs over that span, so he will be looking to keep this kind of success up at the plate against Chicago. It will be interesting to see if moving up to the second spot in Milwaukee’s batting order provides him with a spark.