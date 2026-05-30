Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski’s Value Gets Major News

Jacob Misiorowski’s value is getting bigger than the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation.

The Brewers ace was featured at No. 2 in Sports Card Investor’s latest “Top 5 Hottest Sports Cards” video, with Tyler Nethercott pointing to a sharp rise in Misiorowski’s card market. Nethercott said Misiorowski’s tracked cards were up 14.9% collectively over the last 30 days across 114 different cards and 496 sales.

For Brewers fans, that is not just hobby chatter. It is another sign that the rest of baseball is catching up to what Milwaukee has been watching: Misiorowski is becoming one of the sport’s most electric young pitchers.

Nethercott highlighted several Misiorowski cards that have jumped, including his Bowman Chrome Draft Picks autograph, Bowman Sapphire first card, Homefield Advantage card and Real One autograph. Per the Sports Card Investor segment, Misiorowski’s Bowman Chrome first auto rose from $210 on May 2 to $350, while his Bowman Sapphire first card climbed from a little over $20 to around $80.

Those numbers matter because they show outside validation. Fans often know when their favorite player is special before the broader market does. In Misiorowski’s case, the card market is now reacting to the same thing Brewers fans have been seeing on the mound.

Play

Jacob Misiorowski’s Card Surge Reflects His Brewers Breakout

Misiorowski’s rising card value would be a thin story if it were disconnected from what he is doing for the Brewers. It is not.

The right-hander just delivered one of the loudest starts of the MLB season against the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out 12 batters over seven innings in Milwaukee’s 5-1 win. Misiorowski allowed one run on two hits and one walk while carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Brewers pushed their NL Central lead to 2.5 games over St. Louis with the victory.

That is where the card-market spike becomes more meaningful. Misiorowski is not merely a prospect with a big arm. He is producing in games that matter for a Brewers team trying to create separation in the division.

The most eye-catching part of his Cardinals start was the velocity. Fox Sports reported that Misiorowski threw 57 pitches of at least 100 mph, the most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. He broke the previous record of 47, set by Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene in 2022.

That kind of record is tailor-made to travel beyond Milwaukee. It is easy for fans, collectors and national analysts to understand: Misiorowski is doing something other starting pitchers have not done.

Nethercott compared the visual force of Misiorowski’s arsenal to some of the sport’s most dominant power pitchers, saying there are “shades of Randy Johnson type stuff” and noting how overwhelming his velocity and strikeout ability have looked.

That is the actual value story. Misiorowski’s cards are not rising simply because his name is trending. They are rising because he has a rare, easily identifiable skill that creates star power.

Jacob Misiorowski’s Stats Are Giving Investors a Reason to Buy

The justification for Misiorowski’s rising value is not limited to one start.

After the Cardinals outing, Misiorowski led the majors with 100 strikeouts over 64 innings and owned a 14.06 strikeouts-per-nine rate. He’s part of the National League Cy Young conversation, even with Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez leading the race at the time.

That matters for Brewers fans because it shows Misiorowski’s value is being measured in more than prospect hype. He is already moving into bigger conversations: best young starters, hardest throwers in baseball, strikeout leaders and potential award candidates.

The underlying contact numbers also help explain why the hype has substance. Baseball Savant listed Misiorowski with a .226 wOBA allowed, .243 expected wOBA, 32.7% hard-hit rate and 2.7% barrel rate.

In simpler terms: hitters are not just missing Misiorowski. When they do make contact, they are not doing much damage.

That is the line Brewers fans should care about most. A pitcher can light up radar guns and still be erratic. Misiorowski’s appeal is that the power stuff is translating into results.

It also explains why Sports Card Investor’s feature is fan-relevant. Card prices can be volatile, especially for pitchers, but the market often reacts fastest to players who have a clear story. Misiorowski’s story is obvious: a 6-foot-7 Brewers starter with historic velocity, strikeout dominance and a growing role on a division contender.