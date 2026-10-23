Jacob Misiorowski’s Fiancée Elle Nicas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacob Misiorowski is a starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB. The flamethrowing 24-year-old pitcher is only in his second season. Although their relationship isn’t very public, Jacob is engaged to Elle Nicas.

As Jacob Misiorowski and Elle Nicas prepare for the 2026 World Series, here is what you need to know about Misiorowski’s fiancée:

1. Elle Nicas & Jacob Misiorowski Became Engaged Over This Past Offseason

This past offseason, Jacob became engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Elle Nicas. In January, he shared the news with a simple Instagram post.

“The right-handed flamethrower shared a photo on Instagram Jan. 12 of a floral-manicured left hand with a breathtaking boulder on the ring finger with flowers in the background. He captioned the photo simply with a red heart,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on January 13th, 2026.

“While Misiorowski didn’t explicitly say he’s engaged or to who in the post, he’s had a longtime girlfriend, named Elle.”

2. Elle Nicas & Jacob Misiorowski Met Each Other in High School

Elle and Jacob were high school sweethearts. They both attended Grain Valley High School in Missouri, TV Insider reports.

The couple graduated in 2020. Afterward, Jacob followed his dream of playing baseball, while Elle pursued further education.

In 2024, she earned a position at another school in Grain Valley, Missouri.

3. Elle Nicas Played Softball in High School

One fun nugget I learned working on this story: Jacob Misiorowski and his fiancé, Elle, might be the hardest throwing couple in baseball. He told me she was hitting the low 70s while playing softball as a catcher when they were in high school. Talk about a power couple! https://t.co/myHBtGG57d — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) July 8, 2026

Hobbies can be a way for couples to meet or bond. For Elle and Jacob, it’s at least one of them.

MLB Insider Russell Dorsey revealed a fun detail about Elle. According to Jacob, she was a catcher for her high school softball team.

“Jacob Misiorowski and his fiancé, Elle, might be the hardest-throwing couple in baseball. He told me she was hitting the low 70s while playing softball as a catcher when they were in high school. Talk about a power couple!”

4. Elle Nicas is an Elementary School Teacher

Elle followed a path that led her to be a school teacher. In July 2024, the Matthews Elementary School took to Instagram to welcome her as the newest member of their staff.

“Ms. Nicas is excited to build relationships with students and to help them learn and grow. She is also excited to develop her skills and become the best teacher possible for her students. Ms. Nicas loves working in education because she loves seeing students grow throughout the year and creating activities tailored to her student’s interests.”

“Welcome to Grain Valley!”

5. Elle Nicas Recently Attended A Bridal Party With Other Brewers’ Players’ Significant Others

The MLB playoffs haven’t just been about baseball. Elle was spotted with the significant others of a couple of Jacob’s teammates.

Sportskeeda reports, “While the All-Star pitcher is aiding the Brewers’ push for the playoffs, his fiancée attended a bridal shower with the partners of his Milwaukee teammates.”

“She wore a white sleeveless maxi dress and posed for a picture alongside William Contreras’ fiancée, Nixzali Adames Luna and Chad Patrick’s partner. Nixzali shared the picture from the event in her Instagram story.”