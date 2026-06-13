Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Achieves Feat Rarer Than Perfect Game vs. Phillies

Every time Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound, baseball history seems to follow. The Brewers’ flamethrower added another chapter with a dominant complete-game shutout against the Phillies.

In his first-inning strikeout of Kyle Schwarber, Misiorowski registered a velocity of 104.5 MPH. That broke his own record for the hardest pitch thrown by a starting pitcher. It also tied a personal best, which he set in the NLDS against the Chicago Cubs.

Misiorowski faced the minimum for nine innings, punching out 15 Phillies with no walks. The lone baserunner was a Schwarber single, erased on a double play ball. He finished the shutout in 95 pitches, also known as a “Maddux”. The feat is named after Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, who had a reputation for pitching complete games in fewer than 100 pitches.

One particular metric that perfectly reflects the right-hander dominance is Game Score. Misiorowski’s start against the Phillies had a Game Score of 100, becoming the first Brewers pitcher to achieve that feat.

It marked the 17th such time in MLB history that a pitcher achieved such a mark in a nine-inning game, making it more rare than a perfect game. The last pitcher to land a triple-digit game score was Justin Verlander on September 1, 2019.

Brewers React to Jacob Misiorowski’s Insane Start

Such a start will captivate all baseball fans, regardless of affiliation. Misiorowski has everyone watching the radar guns and record books, seeing what type of feats he can pull off every fifth day.

“For me, personally, that was as good as it gets,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters, including Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin. “To pitch a game like that, against an offense like that, with all those All-Stars over there. Incredible, incredible performance.”

Misiorowski said he was pushing it a bit on the velocity in the first inning. He locked in around the fifth inning. He finished the game retiring 16 straight Phillies, starting with a Bryce Harper double-play ball to end the fourth.

“They were swinging,” Misiorowski told Baumgardt. “William (Contreras) was mixing it up really well back there, and I’m just sitting there trusting him.”

It’s a lot easier to trust the catcher when possessing the type of stuff that regularly embarrasses hitters.

Jacob Misiorowski Celebrates Anniversary of MLB Debut in Style

Perhaps it’s fitting that his most impressive start comes on the anniversary of his big league debut. It may be even crazier that it took less than a full calendar year to reach the top.

Pat Murphy described the right-hander’s growth before the game to Brewers sideline reporter Sophia Minnaert.

“He’s consistent, his work between starts is consistent, he’s really worked on his lower half. He’s worked hard in the weight room. He’s worked hard building a routine. He loves being out there playing catch. This guy loves the ball in his hand, which makes you very hopeful he’s going to continue to improve.”

Misiorowski is authoring one of the most dominant stretches in MLB history. In his last eight starts, he’s allowed two runs (one earned) with 80 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. He’s setting velocity records and redefining what a human being is capable of on the mound.

The right-hander reacted to setting another velocity record.

“Honestly, it’s really cool,” said Misiorowski. “But I think there’s always another step to go with it, so keep pushing it.”

The baseball world waits in anticipation to see what he’ll accomplish in his next start. Misiorowski is projected to start again against the Cleveland Guardians on June 18.