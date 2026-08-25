Brewers Announce Jake Bauers Decision Before Mets Series After Injury Scare

The Milwaukee Brewers won’t have slugger Jake Bauers in the lineup in their series opener against the New York Mets.

Milwaukee is set to kick off a three-game series on the road against the Mets as the Brewers are coming off a series win over the Atlanta Braves. Ahead of the series opener, Milwaukee’s lineup is unique as Bauers is out of the lineup, as well as Christian Yelich.

The Brewers lineup on Tuesday is as follows:

J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

A. Vaughn 1B

G. Sánchez DH

L. Lara RF

G. Mitchell CF

J. Ortiz 3B

C. Pratt SS

Bauers was playing right field and hitting cleanup for the Brewers on Sunday, but he fouled a ball off his ankle and was in some pain. Although he stayed in the game, he was seen running gingerly to the outfield and now won’t be in the lineup for the series opener.

Bauers is hitting .273 with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs this season. In the last 7 games, Bauers is hitting .346 with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs, so it’s a big loss to the Brewers lineup.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Jake Bauers a Breakout Player for Brewers

Milwaukee has been one of the best teams in baseball all season, and Bauers is a big reason why.

Bauers is having a breakout season as he’s having a career year, but it isn’t a surprise to manager Pat Murphy.

“I think Jake has been through enough in his career that he’s come into his own,” Murphy said after the game. “He has a belief system now. He understands who he is.”

Bauers hit another home run over the weekend, as he went deep on Saturday after he saw 23 pitches in his first two at-bats against Martin Perez.

“That one felt good,” Bauers admitted. “I got into the dugout and I told Murph that might’ve been the best at-bat of my life. Obviously, it means a little more when you’re 12 pitches deep and trying to get a job done, so just happy I was able to come through.”

The Brewers acquired Bauers from the New York Yankees in November of 2023 in exchange for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sanchez.

Milwaukee Gets Sal Frelick Back

The Brewers did get some help ahead of the Mets series.

Milwaukee activated outfielder Sal Frelick off the 10-day injured list and designated utility man Jonathan Ornelas for assignment.

Frelick has been on the IL since July 18 with a right shoulder strain. Before the injury, he was hitting .236 with 4 home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Milwaukee is 81-50 and has the best record in the MLB.