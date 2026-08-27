Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jake Bauers News Before Final Mets Game

The Milwaukee Brewers would like to earn win number 83 tonight against the New York Mets. Before the game, however, they announced news about Jake Bauers.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jake Bauers News

Before playing the rubber match of their series against the Mets, the Brewers announced a move involving

The Brewers announced their roster for the third game, featuring a couple of changes:

Starting Pitcher: Jacob Misiorowski

https://twitter.com/Brewers/status/2093064204030808481?s=20

Bauers appears to be back from injury. Additionally, Chourio is back after sitting out the last game.

Looking at Jake Bauers’ Season With the Milwaukee Brewers

Bauers is a 30-year-old first baseman who has had something of a breakout season with the Brewers.

In 119 games, he has recorded 109 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, and 75 RBIs. Additionally, he owns a .272 batting average, a .382 on-base percentage, and nine stolen bases.

He leads, or is close to the top amongst all Brewers batters in all of these categories.

Looking at the Brewers in Light of Jake Bauers Return

Anytime you get your best hitter, that is always a good day for a baseball club.

With a postseason berth secured before the end of August, this is the perfect time to welcome Bauers back to the lineup.

Sporting an 82-51 record heading into Thursday night’s game, the Brewers have the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves knocking on their doorstep.

Sure, they are 7-3 in their last 10 games, but putting together a hot streak at the end of the season should be priority number one.

Jake Bauers Pending Free Agency

Then, there is the issue of Bauers pending free agency.

Bauers is earning $2.7 million in 2026, but will be an unrestricted free agent for 2027. Given his performance this season, bringing him back for 2027 should be a top offseason priority.

While it might feel too early to be thinking about that, you can bet that management has that at least in the corner of their mind.

Sadly, they will probably have to pay him more money to bring him back. Of course, this is all said without knowing what Bauers’ intentions are.

One way or another, the rest of the season and the offseason should be highly entertaining, at least.