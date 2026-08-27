Hi, Subscriber

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jake Bauers News Before Final Mets Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jake Bauers
Getty
Milwaukee Brewers announced Jake Bauers news before playing their final game against the New York Mets.

The Milwaukee Brewers would like to earn win number 83 tonight against the New York Mets. Before the game, however, they announced news about Jake Bauers.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jake Bauers News

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated after scoring in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Before playing the rubber match of their series against the Mets, the Brewers announced a move involving

The Brewers announced their roster for the third game, featuring a couple of changes:

Starting Pitcher: Jacob Misiorowski

https://twitter.com/Brewers/status/2093064204030808481?s=20

Bauers appears to be back from injury. Additionally, Chourio is back after sitting out the last game.

Looking at Jake Bauers’ Season With the Milwaukee Brewers

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers

GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Bauers is a 30-year-old first baseman who has had something of a breakout season with the Brewers.

In 119 games, he has recorded 109 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, and 75 RBIs. Additionally, he owns a .272 batting average, a .382 on-base percentage, and nine stolen bases.

He leads, or is close to the top amongst all Brewers batters in all of these categories.

Looking at the Brewers in Light of Jake Bauers Return

Seattle Mariners v Milwaukee Brewers

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 18: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at American Family Field on August 18, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Anytime you get your best hitter, that is always a good day for a baseball club.

With a postseason berth secured before the end of August, this is the perfect time to welcome Bauers back to the lineup.

Sporting an 82-51 record heading into Thursday night’s game, the Brewers have the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves knocking on their doorstep.

Sure, they are 7-3 in their last 10 games, but putting together a hot streak at the end of the season should be priority number one.

Jake Bauers Pending Free Agency

Jake Bauers

GettyJake Bauers shares honest reaction to his game-winning home run off a 12-pitch at-bat in Game 2 of the Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves series.

Then, there is the issue of Bauers pending free agency.

Bauers is earning $2.7 million in 2026, but will be an unrestricted free agent for 2027. Given his performance this season, bringing him back for 2027 should be a top offseason priority.

While it might feel too early to be thinking about that, you can bet that management has that at least in the corner of their mind.

Sadly, they will probably have to pay him more money to bring him back. Of course, this is all said without knowing what Bauers’ intentions are.

One way or another, the rest of the season and the offseason should be highly entertaining, at least.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

4 Comments

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jake Bauers News Before Final Mets Game

Notify of
4 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x