Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Concerning Jihwan Bae News During Mets Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the MLB. However, that doesn’t stop them from losing a game here or there, regardless of whether their opponent is the Atlanta Braves or the New York Mets. During their series against the Mets, the Brewers announced some bad news regarding Jihwan Bae.

Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Bad Injury News on Jihwan Bae

Prior to the second game of the Brewers vs Mets series, the Brewers revealed some bad news about Bae.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log website, the Brewers placed Bae on IL: “Nashville Sounds placed CF Jihwan Bae on the 7-day injured list.”

This news comes just 10 days after Bae was designated for assignment by the Brewers.

Looking at Jihwan Bae’s Season

Bae is a 27-year-old player. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Brewer has had a bit of a rocky season.

Bae started the 2026 season with the Mets, following their waiver claim of him in November 2025. Unfortunately for the Mets, they had demoted him to Triple-A, where he was later released on August 4th, 2026.

This year, Bae has only played four games for the Brewers. In those games, he recorded one hit, one strikeout, and one stolen base in two at-bats.

Bae was originially signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates to a minor league contract on March 26th, 2018. He has played 167 games in his MLB career, recording 104 hits, 22 doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 38 stolen bases.

Where Jihwan Bae Fits With the Milwaukee Brewers Moving Forward

Bae had one defensive mishap occur during one of this games at second base for the Brewers. Despite this shortcoming, his offense and potential baserunning ability should be enticing enough to keep him around.

Once he comes back from the IL, it is certainly possible that he could find himself being called up to the Brewers in September. During that final month of the regular season, roster sizes expand, allowing every team the ability to add more players to their teams.

For Bae, he will need to make the most of every opportunity, or risk being released by another MLB team.