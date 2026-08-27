Hi, Subscriber

Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Concerning Jihwan Bae News During Mets Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 13: Ji Hwan Bae #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the MLB. However, that doesn’t stop them from losing a game here or there, regardless of whether their opponent is the Atlanta Braves or the New York Mets. During their series against the Mets, the Brewers announced some bad news regarding Jihwan Bae.

Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Bad Injury News on Jihwan Bae

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Jihwan Bae #0 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 11, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Prior to the second game of the Brewers vs Mets series, the Brewers revealed some bad news about Bae.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log website, the Brewers placed Bae on IL: “Nashville Sounds placed CF Jihwan Bae on the 7-day injured list.”

This news comes just 10 days after Bae was designated for assignment by the Brewers.

Looking at Jihwan Bae’s Season

New York Mets Photo Day

GettyPORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Jihwan Bae #83 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during the New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 19, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Bae is a 27-year-old player. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Brewer has had a bit of a rocky season.

Bae started the 2026 season with the Mets, following their waiver claim of him in November 2025. Unfortunately for the Mets, they had demoted him to Triple-A, where he was later released on August 4th, 2026.

This year, Bae has only played four games for the Brewers. In those games, he recorded one hit, one strikeout, and one stolen base in two at-bats.

Bae was originially signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates to a minor league contract on March 26th, 2018. He has played 167 games in his MLB career, recording 104 hits, 22 doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 38 stolen bases.

Where Jihwan Bae Fits With the Milwaukee Brewers Moving Forward

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: First baseman Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers gets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the New York Mets out in the third inning at Citi Field on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Benjamin B. Braun/Getty Images)

Bae had one defensive mishap occur during one of this games at second base for the Brewers. Despite this shortcoming, his offense and potential baserunning ability should be enticing enough to keep him around.

Once he comes back from the IL, it is certainly possible that he could find himself being called up to the Brewers in September. During that final month of the regular season, roster sizes expand, allowing every team the ability to add more players to their teams.

For Bae, he will need to make the most of every opportunity, or risk being released by another MLB team.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

1 Comment

Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Concerning Jihwan Bae News During Mets Series

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x