Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Lose 31-Year-Old Through Waivers to Giants

The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing for their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers will be looking to start their series against the Reds on the right foot after losing to the Chicago Cubs in their most recent game by a 2-1 final score.

However, as Milwaukee gets ready for their series against the Reds, they have officially lost one of their veteran pitchers through waivers.

Milwaukee Brewers Lose Pitcher Joel Kuhnel Through Waivers to Giants

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 16: Joel Kuhnel #59 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning at American Family Field on June 16, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the San Francisco Giants have claimed pitcher Joel Kuhnel off of waivers from the Brewers. This comes just two days after the Brewers designated Kuhnel for assignment and placed him on waivers.

With this move, Milwaukee has officially lost a veteran pitcher from their depth in Kuhnel. He will now provide San Francisco’s bullpen with another relief pitcher who has some MLB experience.

Kuhnel’s Short Stint With the Brewers Was Not the Best

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 28: Joel Kuhnel #59 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts as he walks back to the dugout in the 10th inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on June 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers acquired Kuhnel back in June from the Athletics. Following this move, the veteran righty struggled to find his fit in Milwaukee. In 10 games with Milwaukee following the trade, he posted a 0-1 record, a 6.52 ERA, and eight strikeouts. With numbers like these, he was not the most effective with the Brewers.

Kuhnel was effective with Triple-A Nashville, though. In 11 games with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, he posted a 3-0 record, a 1.64 ERA, and eight strikeouts. Now, he will be looking to translate this kind of pitching to the majors with the Giants.