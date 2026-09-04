The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing for their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers will be looking to start their series against the Reds on the right foot after losing to the Chicago Cubs in their most recent game by a 2-1 final score.
However, as Milwaukee gets ready for their series against the Reds, they have officially lost one of their veteran pitchers through waivers.
Milwaukee Brewers Lose Pitcher Joel Kuhnel Through Waivers to Giants
According to MLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the San Francisco Giants have claimed pitcher Joel Kuhnel off of waivers from the Brewers. This comes just two days after the Brewers designated Kuhnel for assignment and placed him on waivers.
With this move, Milwaukee has officially lost a veteran pitcher from their depth in Kuhnel. He will now provide San Francisco’s bullpen with another relief pitcher who has some MLB experience.
Kuhnel’s Short Stint With the Brewers Was Not the Best
The Brewers acquired Kuhnel back in June from the Athletics. Following this move, the veteran righty struggled to find his fit in Milwaukee. In 10 games with Milwaukee following the trade, he posted a 0-1 record, a 6.52 ERA, and eight strikeouts. With numbers like these, he was not the most effective with the Brewers.
Kuhnel was effective with Triple-A Nashville, though. In 11 games with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate, he posted a 3-0 record, a 1.64 ERA, and eight strikeouts. Now, he will be looking to translate this kind of pitching to the majors with the Giants.
Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Lose 31-Year-Old Through Waivers to Giants