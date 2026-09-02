Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly DFA 6-Foot-5 Righty During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers bounced back from their ugly 17-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday by defeating Chicago in their most recent game by a 9-4 final score. Now, Milwaukee will be looking to win the third game of their four-game series against the Cubs on Wednesday.

However, as the Brewers prepare for their Wednesday game against the Cubs, they have made a notable roster move with one of their veteran pitchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Designate Pitcher Joel Kuhnel for Assignment

The Milwaukee Brewers have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have designated pitcher Joel Kuhnel for assignment. They first needed to reinstate him from the 15-day injured list before doing so.

Kuhnel’s most recent appearance for Milwaukee was back on July 2 against the Cincinnati Reds. He had been sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Milwaukee has decided to designate him for assignment now that he is healthy.

With the Brewers designating Kuhnel for assignment, he will be hitting the waiver wire. Teams looking for more pitching depth could consider taking a chance on the 6-foot-5 righty with a waiver claim.

Looking at Kuhnel’s Time With the Brewers

The Brewers acquired Kuhnel from the Athletics back in June in exchange for cash considerations. Following this, the six-year MLB veteran appeared in 10 games for Milwaukee, where he posted a 0-1 record, a 6.52 ERA, and eight strikeouts.

Overall, Kuhnel struggled a bit with the Brewers after being acquired from the Athletics. He had a bit more success this season while with the Athletics, as he had a 4.21 ERA in 25 games for the American League West team.

It will now be interesting to see if another team ends up claiming Kuhnel from here. In 117 career MLB games, he has posted a 5-6 record, a 5.58 ERA, and 98 strikeouts.