Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz Update Before Cardinals Series Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. The finale is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday. It will be the Brewers’ last regular-season game of the year.

Before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, the Brewers announced an update on shortstop Joey Ortiz.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joe Ortiz News Before Cardinals Game

Ortiz, 28, was out of the lineup for Saturday’s game against St. Louis.

Ortiz has been dealing with right knee, groin and oblique issues, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. He underwent an MRI on Saturday afternoon.

McCalvy wrote on X: Joey Ortiz went for an MRI this afternoon. He’s been dealing with oblique, right knee and groin issues. Results TBD.

After Saturday’s win, Brewers Pat Murphy provided an encouraging update on the shortstop.

From McCalvy on X: Joey Ortiz’s MRI results were “all good,” per Pat Murphy. Some abdominal swelling they will monitor, and a bruised knee. He won’t play tomorrow but the outlook is good for the postseason.

Looking at Joey Ortiz

Ortiz made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2023.

After the 2023 season, the Orioles traded Ortiz to the Brewers as part of the Corbin Burnes deal.

In his three seasons with the Brewers, Ortiz has posted 5.6 bWAR and a .679 OPS with 27 home runs over 425 games.

The shortstop has posted 2.6 bWAR and a .270/.328/.402 slash line with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 134 games this year.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers will have plenty of time off after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Game 1 of the NLDS between the Brewers and a TBD team will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at American Family Field.