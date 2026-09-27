CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After Saturday’s win, Brewers Pat Murphy provided an encouraging update on the shortstop.
From McCalvy on X: Joey Ortiz’s MRI results were “all good,” per Pat Murphy. Some abdominal swelling they will monitor, and a bruised knee. He won’t play tomorrow but the outlook is good for the postseason.
Ortiz made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2023.
After the 2023 season, the Orioles traded Ortiz to the Brewers as part of the Corbin Burnes deal.
In his three seasons with the Brewers, Ortiz has posted 5.6 bWAR and a .679 OPS with 27 home runs over 425 games.
The shortstop has posted 2.6 bWAR and a .270/.328/.402 slash line with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 134 games this year.
Milwaukee Brewers Right Now
The Brewers will have plenty of time off after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals.
The Brewers will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Game 1 of the NLDS between the Brewers and a TBD team will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at American Family Field.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced an update on Joey Ortiz before the series finale of their three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz Update Before Cardinals Series Finale