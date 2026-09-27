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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz Update Before Cardinals Series Finale

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday. The finale is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday. It will be the Brewers’ last regular-season game of the year.

Before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, the Brewers announced an update on shortstop Joey Ortiz.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joe Ortiz News Before Cardinals Game

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ortiz, 28, was out of the lineup for Saturday’s game against St. Louis.

Ortiz has been dealing with right knee, groin and oblique issues, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. He underwent an MRI on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers advances home to score a run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 12, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

McCalvy wrote on X: Joey Ortiz went for an MRI this afternoon. He’s been dealing with oblique, right knee and groin issues. Results TBD.

After Saturday’s win, Brewers Pat Murphy provided an encouraging update on the shortstop.

From McCalvy on X: Joey Ortiz’s MRI results were “all good,” per Pat Murphy. Some abdominal swelling they will monitor, and a bruised knee. He won’t play tomorrow but the outlook is good for the postseason.

 

 

Looking at Joey Ortiz

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Joey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ortiz made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2023.

After the 2023 season, the Orioles traded Ortiz to the Brewers as part of the Corbin Burnes deal.

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers - Game One
GettyDETROIT, MI – APRIL 29: Second baseman Joey Ortiz #65 of the Baltimore Orioles flips the ball hit by Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers to second base to start a double play during the second inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on April 29, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

In his three seasons with the Brewers, Ortiz has posted 5.6 bWAR and a .679 OPS with 27 home runs over 425 games.

The shortstop has posted 2.6 bWAR and a .270/.328/.402 slash line with nine home runs and 47 RBI over 134 games this year.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 26: William Contreras #24 and Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 at American Family Field on September 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers will have plenty of time off after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

The Brewers will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Game 1 of the NLDS between the Brewers and a TBD team will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at American Family Field.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Joey Ortiz Update Before Cardinals Series Finale

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