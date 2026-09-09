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Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Promote 22-Year-Old Pitcher During Cubs Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 11: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on April 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers picked up another 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. With this, Milwaukee will now be looking to sweep Chicago by picking up another win in their Wednesday game.

Yet, as the Brewers prepare for their series finale against the Cubs, they have promoted one of their interesting pitching prospects.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Pitcher Joshua Quezada to Double-A Biloxi

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GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 13: A Milwaukee Brewers hat in the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 13, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Brewers have promoted pitching prospect Joshua Quezada to Double-A Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin. This comes just a few weeks after he was promoted to High-A Wisconsin.

Now, with Quezada joining Double-A Biloxi, he will be aiming to make an impact during their final games of the regular season. This is a good opportunity for the 22-year-old pitcher, and he will be looking to take advantage of it.

Looking at Quezada’s 2026 Season in the Brewers’ Minor League System

Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 30: A detailed view of the Debut logo is seen on the sleeve of Tyler Black #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on April 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Quezada has appeared in 37 games this season in the Brewers’ minor league system, where he has posted a 7-2 record, a 5.53 ERA, and 72 strikeouts. Overall, the prospect pitcher has had some growing pains this season but has also had some strong moments. This included him not giving up a single earned run with High-A Wilson in June.

Now, with Quezada getting the call-up to Double-A Biloxi, he will be looking to finish this season on a strong note. The young pitcher has been heating up lately, as he has a 2.08 ERA in two appearances this month.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Promote 22-Year-Old Pitcher During Cubs Series

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