Milwaukee Brewers Quickly Promote 22-Year-Old Pitcher During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers picked up another 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. With this, Milwaukee will now be looking to sweep Chicago by picking up another win in their Wednesday game.

Yet, as the Brewers prepare for their series finale against the Cubs, they have promoted one of their interesting pitching prospects.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote Pitcher Joshua Quezada to Double-A Biloxi

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Brewers have promoted pitching prospect Joshua Quezada to Double-A Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin. This comes just a few weeks after he was promoted to High-A Wisconsin.

Now, with Quezada joining Double-A Biloxi, he will be aiming to make an impact during their final games of the regular season. This is a good opportunity for the 22-year-old pitcher, and he will be looking to take advantage of it.

Looking at Quezada’s 2026 Season in the Brewers’ Minor League System

Quezada has appeared in 37 games this season in the Brewers’ minor league system, where he has posted a 7-2 record, a 5.53 ERA, and 72 strikeouts. Overall, the prospect pitcher has had some growing pains this season but has also had some strong moments. This included him not giving up a single earned run with High-A Wilson in June.

Now, with Quezada getting the call-up to Double-A Biloxi, he will be looking to finish this season on a strong note. The young pitcher has been heating up lately, as he has a 2.08 ERA in two appearances this month.