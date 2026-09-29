Brewers Announce Logan Henderson Designation Ahead of NLDS

Finishing with the top spot in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers will receive a first-round bye while preparing for the National League Division Series. They will face the winner of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs.

Ahead of the Brewers’ postseason opener that is scheduled for Oct. 3, manager Pat Murphy provided the scheduled starters.

Murphy said that Milwaukee’s ace, Jacob Misiorowski, will get the start in Game 1. For Game 2, 24-year-old right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson will be the anticipated starter.

Looking at Logan Henderson’s 2026 Season

Since making his first appearance on the major league mound in 2025, Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson has been as effective as it gets.

In limited opportunities during the 2025 season, Henderson put up a 3-0 record, 1.78 ERA, and 0.99 WHIP across 25.1 innings pitched. Milwaukee shut the 24-year-old down late in 2025 due to right elbow inflammation.

Coming back in 2026, Henderson has been just as impressive. In a full season with the Brewers, he finished the regular season with an 11-3 record, 2.47 ERA, and 0.84 WHIP across 98.1 innings pitched.

Although he’s been great when healthy, Henderson faced a low back strain in late May. This resulted in a stint on the 15-day injured list.

Henderson would not return for a start with the Brewers until July 9. In a start against the St. Louis Cardinals, he would allow three hits, three earned runs, and one walk while striking out four and earning the win.

Across the final two months of the regular season, Henderson has been lights out. He finished with a 4-1 record and a 2.49 ERA in August and a 2-1 record and a 2.70 ERA across 20.0 innings in September.

Pat Murphy Speaks on Dustin May Making Postseason Rotation

The Milwaukee Brewers traded for right-handed pitcher Dustin May at June’s deadline. After a few months with his new team, May is still seeking momentum.

Across 10 starts since joining the team, Dustin May finished the regular season with a 2-2 record, 5.65 ERA, and 1.42 WHIP. Heading into the postseason, Brewers manager Pat Murphy is still uncertain about adding him to the rotation.

“I mean, he’s right there,” Murphy said, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “I guess we’ve got to break it down and really sit down and look at everybody’s health, where they’re at, how we’re going to go about the series. Who we’re playing, it matters.

It’s just such a different animal going into the playoffs. It’s not the same type of pitcher you are in the regular season. It gets turned up. We know what his stuff, whether it’s short stints or even in a longer stint, it’s going to be fun. I’m not really concerned about it.”

May mentioned that he was an “open door” going into the postseason.