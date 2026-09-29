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Brewers Announce Logan Henderson Designation Ahead of NLDS

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Logan Henderson
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Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced that RHP Logan Henderson will start in Game of the NLDS.

Finishing with the top spot in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers will receive a first-round bye while preparing for the National League Division Series. They will face the winner of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs.

Ahead of the Brewers’ postseason opener that is scheduled for Oct. 3, manager Pat Murphy provided the scheduled starters.

Murphy said that Milwaukee’s ace, Jacob Misiorowski, will get the start in Game 1. For Game 2, 24-year-old right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson will be the anticipated starter.

Looking at Logan Henderson’s 2026 Season

Logan Henderson
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: Logan Henderson #43 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 16, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Since making his first appearance on the major league mound in 2025, Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson has been as effective as it gets.

In limited opportunities during the 2025 season, Henderson put up a 3-0 record, 1.78 ERA, and 0.99 WHIP across 25.1 innings pitched. Milwaukee shut the 24-year-old down late in 2025 due to right elbow inflammation.

Coming back in 2026, Henderson has been just as impressive. In a full season with the Brewers, he finished the regular season with an 11-3 record, 2.47 ERA, and 0.84 WHIP across 98.1 innings pitched.

Although he’s been great when healthy, Henderson faced a low back strain in late May. This resulted in a stint on the 15-day injured list.

Henderson would not return for a start with the Brewers until July 9. In a start against the St. Louis Cardinals, he would allow three hits, three earned runs, and one walk while striking out four and earning the win.

Across the final two months of the regular season, Henderson has been lights out. He finished with a 4-1 record and a 2.49 ERA in August and a 2-1 record and a 2.70 ERA across 20.0 innings in September.

Pat Murphy Speaks on Dustin May Making Postseason Rotation

Dustin May
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 30: Dustin May #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at American Family Field on August 30, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers traded for right-handed pitcher Dustin May at June’s deadline. After a few months with his new team, May is still seeking momentum.

Across 10 starts since joining the team, Dustin May finished the regular season with a 2-2 record, 5.65 ERA, and 1.42 WHIP. Heading into the postseason, Brewers manager Pat Murphy is still uncertain about adding him to the rotation.

“I mean, he’s right there,” Murphy said, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “I guess we’ve got to break it down and really sit down and look at everybody’s health, where they’re at, how we’re going to go about the series. Who we’re playing, it matters.

It’s just such a different animal going into the playoffs. It’s not the same type of pitcher you are in the regular season. It gets turned up. We know what his stuff, whether it’s short stints or even in a longer stint, it’s going to be fun. I’m not really concerned about it.”

May mentioned that he was an “open door” going into the postseason.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Brewers Announce Logan Henderson Designation Ahead of NLDS

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