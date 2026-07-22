Milwaukee Brewers Lose 3-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers are finishing their series with the New York Mets (at home).

The series is tied up at 1-1 after they most recently lost Tuesday’s game 4-0.

Milwaukee Brewers Lose 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported the news that a player has opted out of his Minor League deal with the Brewers.

Heyman wrote: “Peter Strzelecki has opted out of his deal with the Brewers and is now a free agent”

Strzelecki did not appear in an MLB game for the Brewers this season.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 had written (on June 23): “Peter Strzelecki is coming back to the Brewers organization. He was with Triple-A Nashville out of spring training, called up on May 16th, then DFA’d on May 17th and elected free agency. He was briefly with the Yankees org and now back to Nashville.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “Wouldn’t really cost anything for the Giants to give Peter Strzelecki a shot. They have worse options. Strzelecki has a 3.44 ERA and a 2.87 SO/W rate in his career. Controllable reliever, too.”

@ryancrist86: “Welcome to Kansas City”

David Gasper: “Pistol Pete seeking another new opportunity”

@Kooz36: “David Stearns in 3…2…1…”

Looking At Strzelecki

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up the 31-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.

He last pitched in the MLB during the 2024 season.

Over part of three MLB seasons, he has pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks Cleveland Guardians.

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers came into the day as the top team in the National League Central with a 63-38 record in 101 games.

They have gone 33-19 in 52 games at home.

Following the Mets, the Brewers will host the Colorado Rockies on Friday.