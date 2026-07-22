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Milwaukee Brewers Lose 3-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 09: Peter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to a strike out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers are finishing their series with the New York Mets (at home).

The series is tied up at 1-1 after they most recently lost Tuesday’s game 4-0.

Milwaukee Brewers Lose 3-Year MLB Player

GettyPeter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported the news that a player has opted out of his Minor League deal with the Brewers.

Heyman wrote:Peter Strzelecki has opted out of his deal with the Brewers and is now a free agent”

Strzelecki did not appear in an MLB game for the Brewers this season.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 had written (on June 23): “Peter Strzelecki is coming back to the Brewers organization. He was with Triple-A Nashville out of spring training, called up on May 16th, then DFA’d on May 17th and elected free agency. He was briefly with the Yankees org and now back to Nashville.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyPeter Strzelecki #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “Wouldn’t really cost anything for the Giants to give Peter Strzelecki a shot. They have worse options. Strzelecki has a 3.44 ERA and a 2.87 SO/W rate in his career. Controllable reliever, too.”

@ryancrist86: “Welcome to Kansas City”

David Gasper: “Pistol Pete seeking another new opportunity”

@Kooz36: “David Stearns in 3…2…1…”

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers talks with Peter Strzelecki #32 during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Looking At Strzelecki

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up the 31-year-old before the end of the 2026 season.

He last pitched in the MLB during the 2024 season.

Over part of three MLB seasons, he has pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks Cleveland Guardians.

Brewers Right Now

GettyJoey Ortiz #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two RBI triple against the New York Mets in the second inning at American Family Field on July 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers came into the day as the top team in the National League Central with a 63-38 record in 101 games.

They have gone 33-19 in 52 games at home.

Following the Mets, the Brewers will host the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Milwaukee Brewers Lose 3-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

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