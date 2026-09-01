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Milwaukee Brewers Demote 20-Year-Old After Terrible Loss to Cubs

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National League Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the mound in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It is certainly fair to say that the Milwaukee Brewers are unhappy with the way they started their series against the Chicago Cubs. This is because Milwaukee fell to the Cubs by a 17-3 final score.

Now, following this bad loss to the Cubs, the Brewers have made a roster move with one of their promising prospects.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote Infield Prospect Luis Lameda

Detroit Tigers v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 15: A detail of the Jackie Robinson logo on a Milwaukee Brewers hat is seen before the game against the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field on April 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

According to the MiLB transactions tracker, the Brewers have demoted second baseman prospect Luis Lameda from High-A Wisconsin to the Arizona Complex League Brewers.

Lameda heading to the ACL Brewers comes with High-A Wisconsin entering the final week of their regular season. Now, the 20-year-old will be continuing to work on his development with the ACL Brewers following this roster move.

Looking at Lameda’s 2026 Season in the Brewers’ System

Lameda has spent most of this season with Single-A Wilson, where he has recorded two home runs, 12 stolen bases, 33 RBI, and a .270 batting average. Overall, he has shown promise at the Single-A level.

However, with High-A Wisconsin, Lameda has had some troubles at the plate this season. In 13 games with the High-A club, he has a low .146 batting average and has struck out 11 times. Yet, with Lameda being so young, it is understandable that he has had some growing pains adjusting to the High-A level.

Brewers Prospect Lameda’s Minor League Career So Far

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: A detail of a Milwaukee Brewers hat prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lameda is currently in his fourth season in the Brewers’ system after signing a minor league deal with them ahead of the 2023 season. Since then, he has appeared in 227 minor league games, where he has recorded three home runs, 21 doubles, 26 stolen bases, 92 RBI, and a .223 batting average.

Overall, Lameda has shown some promise, and it will be interesting to see how he finishes off the season from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Milwaukee Brewers Demote 20-Year-Old After Terrible Loss to Cubs

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