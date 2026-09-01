Milwaukee Brewers Demote 20-Year-Old After Terrible Loss to Cubs

It is certainly fair to say that the Milwaukee Brewers are unhappy with the way they started their series against the Chicago Cubs. This is because Milwaukee fell to the Cubs by a 17-3 final score.

Now, following this bad loss to the Cubs, the Brewers have made a roster move with one of their promising prospects.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote Infield Prospect Luis Lameda

According to the MiLB transactions tracker, the Brewers have demoted second baseman prospect Luis Lameda from High-A Wisconsin to the Arizona Complex League Brewers.

Lameda heading to the ACL Brewers comes with High-A Wisconsin entering the final week of their regular season. Now, the 20-year-old will be continuing to work on his development with the ACL Brewers following this roster move.

Looking at Lameda’s 2026 Season in the Brewers’ System

Lameda has spent most of this season with Single-A Wilson, where he has recorded two home runs, 12 stolen bases, 33 RBI, and a .270 batting average. Overall, he has shown promise at the Single-A level.

However, with High-A Wisconsin, Lameda has had some troubles at the plate this season. In 13 games with the High-A club, he has a low .146 batting average and has struck out 11 times. Yet, with Lameda being so young, it is understandable that he has had some growing pains adjusting to the High-A level.

Brewers Prospect Lameda’s Minor League Career So Far

Lameda is currently in his fourth season in the Brewers’ system after signing a minor league deal with them ahead of the 2023 season. Since then, he has appeared in 227 minor league games, where he has recorded three home runs, 21 doubles, 26 stolen bases, 92 RBI, and a .223 batting average.

Overall, Lameda has shown some promise, and it will be interesting to see how he finishes off the season from here.