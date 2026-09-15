Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Luis Lara News Before Pirates Series

The Milwaukee Brewers begin their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

After losing their last game against the Cincinnati Reds 4-3, Milwaukee will be looking to pick up a win on Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

As the Brewers prepare for their Pirates series, they have announced big news about Luis Lara.

Luis Lara Moving Up to Seventh in Milwaukee Brewers’ Batting Order

After batting eighth for the Brewers against the Reds, Lara is moving up to seventh in their batting order against the Pirates.

With Lara now batting seventh for Milwaukee, Joey Ortiz will now be their eighth hitter against Pittsburgh.

Per Underdog MLB, the Brewers’ full batting order against the Pirates is as follows:

G. Mitchell CF

J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers 1B

C. Yelich DH

L. Lara RF

J. Ortiz SS

D. Hamilton 3B

Looking at Lara Right Now

Lara moving up in the batting order comes after he had a hitless game against the Reds. Before it, he was on a three-game hitting streak. With this, he will be looking to regroup against the Pirates from here.

Lara is in the middle of a solid rookie season with the Brewers. He has one home run, two triples, seven doubles, 22 RBI, and a .259 batting average in 52 games with the Brewers. Overall, he has been adjusting to the major league level well and will be aiming to end the season on a high note.