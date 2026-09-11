Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Luis Lara News Before Red Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Brewers are entering this series red-hot, as they have won each of their last three games. Now, they will be aiming to keep this momentum going when they face the Reds from here.

Now, Milwaukee has made an announcement regarding Luis Lara before their series against the Reds.

Milwaukee Brewers Putting Luis Lara Back in the Lineup

After not starting in the Brewers’ most recent game against the Chicago Cubs, Lara will be returning to the lineup against the Reds.

Lara will be playing right field and batting sixth for the Brewers against the Reds.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order for their game against the Reds, as reported by Underdog MLB: J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C A. Vaughn DH J. Bauers 1B L. Lara RF C. Pratt SS G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz 3B

Looking at Lara

Lara has had a solid start to his MLB career this season with the Brewers. In 50 games with the National League Central club, he has posted one home run, two triples, seven doubles, 22 RBI, and a .260 batting average.

With numbers like these, Lara has been adjusting well to the major league level. He is also entering this matchup with hits in each of his last two appearances, so he will be looking to extend his hitting streak on Friday.

The 21-year-old was also excellent while with Triple-A Nashville this season, posting nine home runs, 42 RBI, and an impressive .321 batting average in 78 games.