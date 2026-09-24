Brewers Provide Telling Injury Update to Top Prospect

The Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait until next season for the return of their No. 2 prospect, shortstop Luis Pena.

Pena, 19, suffered a fractured left ankle (fibula) while stealing third base on Sept. 5. The injury occurred while Pena was playing for the Brewers’ Double-A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers. Pena couldn’t walk off the field and was carted off.

In the final week of the MLB regular season, the 19-year-old phenom underwent surgery to address the fractured ankle.

“Specific timeline TBD, though it’s typically 6-9 months,” wrote MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “Brewers docs expect a full recovery.”

Start of 2027 in Jeopardy for Luis Pena

With a long recovery ahead after ankle surgery, Luis Pena’s timeline could mean missing the start of the 2027 season, says NBC Sports.

The six-to-nine-month timeline puts Pena’s return anywhere from late March to late June.

Milwaukee signed Pena as an international free agent in 2024. The deal included a minor league contract with an $800,000 signing bonus, says Cory Sparks of Brewers Fanatic. The 19-year-old, who won’t turn 20 until November, hit .296/.380/.415 with three home runs, 26 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases this seaso.

Pena spent the majority of his time in High-A and Double-A in 2026.

Jacob Misiorowski on Verge of Breaking Franchise Record

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is definitely in the talks for the National League Cy Young Award. In his first full season in the majors, the 24-year-old leads the MLB in ERA (1.86), WHIP (0.80), and strikeouts (247) to go along with a 15-5 record in 169.1 innings pitched.

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Misiorowski is on the verge of breaking a Brewers franchise record. Milwaukee’s lowest season ERA is held by Mike Caldwell (2.36), who has held the record for 48 seasons.

It would be another impressive accolade that would already place Misiorowski among some of the best to wear a Milwaukee Brewers uniform.

In his first two seasons in the big leagues, he has had two All-Star appearances. To add to this, the 24-year-old has broken his own record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter in the pitch-tracking era, at 105.5 miles per hour.

It’s safe to say that Milwaukee is in good hands for seasons to come.