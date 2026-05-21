Brewers’ Pat Murphy Is Creating MLB’s Most Dangerous Mindset

The Milwaukee Brewers keep winning even as they lose star players, despite having one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, and the team faces annual questions about whether they can sustain their success.

That consistency has helped fuel renewed notice of manager Pat Murphy’s repeated assertion that Milwaukee remains an overlooked organization, even after years of postseason appearances.

Murphy faced criticism this week after once again suggesting that rival teams don’t fully understand the depth and identity of the Brewers’ roster. Fox News columnist Ian Miller called the comments “an insufferable underdog performance,” arguing that the continued success of Milwaukee no longer fits the narrative of a team fighting for recognition.

The conversation picked up even more steam when former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski took to the airwaves during an appearance on Foul Territory to praise Milwaukee’s organizational culture publicly.

“I give credit to Murphy and Matt Arnold for having a system that produces results even with so much roster turnover,” Pierzynski said in the latest episode of their podcast.

“Pat Murphy does it again, he finds the right pieces,” said Pierzynski. “There’s something about that place. They get the right guys that Pat Murphy can plug in. Matt Arnold does a terrific job of bringing in the right players. They have a system that they believe in and trust.”

The comments are indicative of a trend that has surrounded Milwaukee for the last few seasons.

Brewers Keep Winning Despite Roster Moves

The Brewers have remained competitive, even after losing several big names over the last few years.

Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and Devin Williams all left after starring in Milwaukee’s success. The organization also lost Freddy Peralta, a pitcher who had been one of its best starting pitchers.

With those changes, Milwaukee entered Wednesday with a 28-18 record and one of the best run differentials in the National League. The Brewers have also made the playoffs in seven of the last eight years, winning the NL Central several times over that stretch.

The success has come as younger players like Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Jacob Misiorowski have emerged, and veterans Christian Yelich and William Contreras have continued to perform.

And as the team has changed players, Milwaukee’s ability to remain competitive has become an increasingly important part of the organization’s identity.

Murphy’s Messaging Still Getting Attention

Murphy’s comments came during a series against the Chicago Cubs, where he again touched on the idea that Milwaukee doesn’t get the same national attention as bigger-market teams.

The comments were similar to those Murphy made during last year’s postseason against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he suggested many Dodgers players were unfamiliar with Milwaukee’s roster.

The comments, critics have said, are out of step with a franchise that has made itself one of the more consistent winners in the National League. At the same time, Pierzynski’s comments highlighted the level of internal alignment within the organization, particularly among the front office, coaching staff, and players.

That continuity has kept Milwaukee competitive despite payroll constraints and routine roster turnover.

The Brewers are now one of the top teams in the National League but still rely heavily on player development, internal depth, and younger contributors.

As Milwaukee’s hot start continues, the broader conversation about the Brewers’ success will likely include Murphy’s messaging and the organization’s long-term approach.