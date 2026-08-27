Milwaukee Brewers Release 19-Year-Old With Red Flags During Mets Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to win their second series against the New York Mets during the 2026 season. Meanwhile, news has emerged about Merwin Manrique.

Tonight’s final Mets clash features Jacob Misiorowski against the 34-year-old Sean Manaea. Fans can tune in to Thursday night’s game on SNY (for Mets fans) or Brewers.TV. The August 27th game is scheduled for 5:10 PM Mountain Time, 6:10 PM Pacific Time, and 7:10 PM Eastern Time.

Milwaukee Brewers Release 19-Year-Old Player

Prior to the first pitch of their final game against the Mets, the team announced a transaction involving Manrique.

The Brewers have released Manrique, according to the MiLB Transactions Log: “DSL Brewers Blue released RHP Merwin Manrique.”

Manrique is a 19-year-old pitcher in the Brewers organization. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound hurler hails from Venezuela.

Looking at Merwin Manrique’s Red Flags

Manrique did not have a good year.

He was originally signed to a minor-league contract by the Brewers on January 15th, 2025. Manrique only played seven games in 2026, so it’s helpful to look at his entire tenure to get a better sense of his red flags.

Manrique’s issues boil down to a lack of control.

In 16 appearances, Manrique has recorded 12 strikeouts, a 3.20 WHIP, and a 12.89 ERA. Additionally, he had seven hit batters, 30 walks, and 21 earned runs in 14.2 innings.

Yikes.

Looking at the numbers another way, Manrique averages less than one strikeout per game, almost two walks per game, and one hit-by-pitch batter for approximately every two games.

At the lowest levels of professional baseball, this isn’t a great look.

Milwaukee Brewers Aren’t Short on Pitching Prospects

The Brewers took a flyer on Manrique, but he didn’t pan out.

However, all is not lost for the organization.

Three of their top-10 prospects are pitchers, as are 10 of their top 30. They aren’t short of players who can fill out their pitching staff in the coming years.

While fans may want every player to pan out with their favorite team, sometimes they don’t.

And in the case of Manrique and his red flags, that’s just fine.