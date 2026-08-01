Hi, Subscriber

Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 5-Year MLB Player in Guardians Trade

  • 173 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Milwaukee Brewers Workout
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a spring training workout at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The MLB trade deadline is now just two days away, which means its likely things will start ramping up and moves will be getting made.

That occurred on Saturday morning when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians agreed on a multiple-player swap.

Brewers Acquire 5-Year Player

Milwaukee ended up acquiring five-year MLB catcher and utility man Bo Naylor, brother of Seattle Mariners‘ Josh Naylor.

Naylor has spent the first five seasons of his career with the Guardians and was currently down with Cleveland’s Triple-A team in Columbus due to the struggles he’s having at the plate this season.

In 84 at bats with the Guardians, Naylor is batting just .143, well below the Mendoza line, and has recorded 12 hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs.

Over the course of his career, just over 1,000 at bats, he has .199 batting average, 200 hits, 4o homers, and 125 RBIs.

Who Else Did the Brewers Get In the Deal?

The Brewers also received relief pitcher Cody Heuer, who was also down in Columbus and has recorded four MLB seasons, but has appeared on six different teams.

Cleveland added pieces that could contribute much sooner than Naylor or Heuer as the Guardians continue their push for a postseason spot.

Guardians Return

The Guardians acquired outfielder Blake Perkins and reliever Craig Yoho.

Yoho is only in his second MLB season, but he could become the most valuable piece in the deal. The reliever has appeared in 15 games for Milwaukee this season, posting a 2-0 record and a 3.15 ERA while giving Cleveland another reliable arm for its bullpen.

As for Perkins, while he’s shown glimpses with Milwaukee over the last few seasons, he has struggled mightily at the plate this year.

Perkins has appeared in 55 games for Milwaukee this season and has just one home run and 11 RBIs, while batting .157.

He brings some reliability defensively in the outfield but has never seen much production at the plate. He has 14 career homers across his four seasons and has maintained a .223 batting average in that span.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 5-Year MLB Player in Guardians Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x