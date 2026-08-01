Milwaukee Brewers Acquire 5-Year MLB Player in Guardians Trade

The MLB trade deadline is now just two days away, which means its likely things will start ramping up and moves will be getting made.

That occurred on Saturday morning when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians agreed on a multiple-player swap.

Brewers Acquire 5-Year Player

Milwaukee ended up acquiring five-year MLB catcher and utility man Bo Naylor, brother of Seattle Mariners‘ Josh Naylor.

Naylor has spent the first five seasons of his career with the Guardians and was currently down with Cleveland’s Triple-A team in Columbus due to the struggles he’s having at the plate this season.

In 84 at bats with the Guardians, Naylor is batting just .143, well below the Mendoza line, and has recorded 12 hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs.

Over the course of his career, just over 1,000 at bats, he has .199 batting average, 200 hits, 4o homers, and 125 RBIs.

Who Else Did the Brewers Get In the Deal?

The Brewers also received relief pitcher Cody Heuer, who was also down in Columbus and has recorded four MLB seasons, but has appeared on six different teams.

Cleveland added pieces that could contribute much sooner than Naylor or Heuer as the Guardians continue their push for a postseason spot.

Guardians Return

The Guardians acquired outfielder Blake Perkins and reliever Craig Yoho.

Yoho is only in his second MLB season, but he could become the most valuable piece in the deal. The reliever has appeared in 15 games for Milwaukee this season, posting a 2-0 record and a 3.15 ERA while giving Cleveland another reliable arm for its bullpen.

The Cleveland Guardians, slipping away in the AL Central, grab some reinforcements with outfielder Blake Perkins and reliever Craig Yoho from the Milwaukee Brewers for catcher Bo Naylor and reliever Codi Heuer.@JonHeyman on it. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2026

As for Perkins, while he’s shown glimpses with Milwaukee over the last few seasons, he has struggled mightily at the plate this year.

Perkins has appeared in 55 games for Milwaukee this season and has just one home run and 11 RBIs, while batting .157.

He brings some reliability defensively in the outfield but has never seen much production at the plate. He has 14 career homers across his four seasons and has maintained a .223 batting average in that span.