Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change in Middle of Reds Series

The Milwaukee Brewers dominated the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night in their series opener, winning the game 20-0. Yes, you read that right.

Milwaukee led 17-0 after five innings and improved to 92-56 with the victory as they continue to hold the best overall record in the major leagues.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, which will feature right-hander Brady Singer on the bump for the Reds against Milwaukee lefty Shane Drohan, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a notable lineup change involving veteran slugger Christian Yelich.

Brewers Announce Yelich Change

On Friday, with a lefty on the mound for the Reds, the Brewers elected to keep Yelich out of the starting lineup as he’s stepped into more of a platoon role this year.

However, he ended up entering the game as a pinch hitter for Andrew Vaughn after Abbott exited the game after the second inning. He logged four at-bats, where he didn’t record a hit and struck out twice.

For Game 2 of the series, Yelich has been inserted back into the starting lineup, and he will bat cleanup while getting slotted as the designated hitter.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Voa Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/12 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH W. Contreras C G. Mitchell CF S. Frelick RF C. Pratt SS D. Hamilton 3B S. Drohan SP.”

Brewers 9/12 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

J. Bauers 1B

C. Yelich DH

W. Contreras C

G. Mitchell CF

S. Frelick RF

C. Pratt SS

D. Hamilton 3B S. Drohan SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Looking at Yelich’s 2026 Season

Currently in his 14th MLB season, Yelich may not be the player he once was in terms of overall production, but he still remains a pivotal piece on what is, at the moment, the best team in MLB.

Yelich has appeared in 107 games and, across 402 at-bats, is hitting .239 with 62 runs, 96 hits, 11 home runs, and 53 RBIs, while slugging .388 with a .705 OPS.