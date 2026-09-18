Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Change Before Orioles Series

The Milwaukee Brewers lost 7-4 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon, but still managed to win two out of three in the series.

They now have a quick turnaround on Friday night as they begin a weekend series on the road against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature right-handed pitcher Dustin May for Milwaukee and lefty Cade Povich for the Orioles. Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced some notable changes to his lineup, one of which includes veteran slugger Christian Yelich.

Brewers Announce Yelich Change

After sitting out Thursday and making no pinch-hit appearances, Yelich is set to return to the batting order on Friday night.

He’ll slot in as the designated hitter while batting fifth in the order behind Andrew Vaughn, who’s getting the start at first base and hitting cleanup.

Here’s the Brewers full starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/18 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C A. Vaughn 1B C. Yelich DH J. Ortiz 3B G. Mitchell CF L. Lara RF C. Pratt SS D. May SP.”

Brewers 9/18 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

A. Vaughn 1B

C. Yelich DH

J. Ortiz 3B

G. Mitchell CF

L. Lara RF

C. Pratt SS D. May SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 18, 2026

Looking at Yelich’s 2026 Season

In his 13th MLB season, Yelich has taken a slight step back from his usual role, spending most of his time at DH while occasionally getting platooned based on the pitching matchup.

However, Yelich has still appeared in 111 games this year and recorded 66 runs, 100 hits, 11 home runs, and 56 RBIs across 418 at-bats while hitting .239 with a .383 slugging percentage and a .701 OPS.

Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee enters the weekend with the best record in MLB, sitting at 95-58 overall, with just nine regular-season games remaining.

After their series with the Orioles, they’ll finish out the season on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies for three games and then return home to face the St. Louis Cardinals.