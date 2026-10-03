Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Padres Series

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the postseason as not only the top overall seed in the National League, but also the team with the best record in the entire league.

Now, after getting a bye from the Wild Card Series. The Brewers are in the NLDS and set to open their best-of-five series at home against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Ahead of the matchup. Brewers manager Pat Murphy revealed the starting lineup he’ll roll out for Game 1 as the Padres send out right-hander Robbie Ray, while the Brewers give the ball to left-handed ace Jacob Misiorowski.

Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision

Among Milwaukee’s Game 1 lineup is veteran slugger Christian Yelich, who’s stepped into much more of a platoon role this season for the top team in MLB.

Yelich will bat fifth in the order behind Jake Bauers in the cleanup spot, and he’ll serve as the designated hitter, where he’s spent most of his time this year.

Here’s the Brewers starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 10/3 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH C. Pratt SS L. Lara RF G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz 3B J. Misiorowski SP.”

Brewers 10/3 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers 1B

C. Yelich DH

C. Pratt SS

L. Lara RF

G. Mitchell CF

J. Ortiz 3B J. Misiorowski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 3, 2026

Yelich’s 2026 Regular Season

In his 14th MLB season, Yelich remains a highly productive player despite moving into a more limited role, mainly defensively.

He’s appeared in 118 games. Across that span, Yelich has recorded 69 runs, 104 hits, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs while hitting .235 with a .378 slugging percentage and a .692 OPS.