Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision During Phillies Series

The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies have split the first two games of their series this week.

This now sets up an intriguing rubber match on Thursday night that will feature left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan for the Brewers and righty Andrew Painter for Philadelphia.

Ahead of the matchup, Brewers manager Pat Murphy decided to make a few changes to his starting lineup as Milwaukee looks to hold onto the No. 1 overall seed in the National League, which they currently hold with a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision

One of Murphy’s lineup moves included veteran slugger Christian Yelich, who’s started each of the last two games and even homered on Wednesday.

Yet, Murphy is electing to give him the day off for the series finale, which has been a common occurrence for Yelich at times this season as he’s had to take a step back and enter more of a platoon role than he’s been used to throughout his career.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/24 G. Mitchell CF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras DH J. Bauers 1B G. Sánchez C L. Lara RF C. Pratt SS S. Frelick LF J. Ortiz 3B S. Drohan SP.”

Brewers 9/24 G. Mitchell CF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras DH

J. Bauers 1B

G. Sánchez C

L. Lara RF

C. Pratt SS

S. Frelick LF

J. Ortiz 3B S. Drohan SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 24, 2026

Looking at Yelich’s 14th MLB Season

Appearing in 115 games during his 14th year in the league, Yelich has hit .236 across 433 at-bats with 68 runs, 102 hits, 12 home runs, and 58 RBIs while slugging .381 with a .695 OPS.

Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee is 99-59 overall entering Thursday night as they look for their 100th win of the season with just four games remaining in the regular season.

The Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed, which comes with a first-round bye. But if they can secure the top seed, they’d get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.