The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies that they wrapped up Thursday with a 5-1 victory.
Now, they’re back home Friday night. And continue to inch closer to clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the National League as they begin their final series of the regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals.
On Friday night, Milwaukee will have right-handed pitcher Robert Gasser on the mound against Cardinals righty Michael McGreevy.
Ahead of the matchup, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a notable change to the starting lineup involving veteran slugger Christian Yelich.
Brewers Announce Yelich Decision
After sitting Thursday in the series finale against Philly and making no pinch-hit appearances, Yelich is back in the order for Friday’s matchup.
Yelich will bat fifth in the order and serve as the team’s designated hitter, a usual spot for him this year as he’s entered more of a platoon role in his 14th MLB season.
Here’s the full Brewers lineup:
Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/25 G. Mitchell CF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH J. Ortiz SS L. Lara RF S. Frelick LF D. Hamilton 3B R. Gasser SP.”
Brewers 9/25
G. Mitchell CF
B. Turang 2B
W. Contreras C
J. Bauers 1B
C. Yelich DH
J. Ortiz SS
L. Lara RF
S. Frelick LF
D. Hamilton 3B
R. Gasser SP
— Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 25, 2026
Looking at Yelich’s 2026 Season
While Yelich no longer plays every day or spends much time in the field. He remains an extremely productive player for a 100-win Brewers team that owns the best record in baseball.
Yelich has appeared in 115 games this season and logged 433 at-bats, recording 68 runs, 102 hits, 12 home runs, and 58 RBIs while hitting .236 and slugging .381 with a .695 OPS.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Cardinals Series