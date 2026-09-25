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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Cardinals Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies that they wrapped up Thursday with a 5-1 victory.

Now, they’re back home Friday night. And continue to inch closer to clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the National League as they begin their final series of the regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Friday night, Milwaukee will have right-handed pitcher Robert Gasser on the mound against Cardinals righty Michael McGreevy.

Ahead of the matchup, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a notable change to the starting lineup involving veteran slugger Christian Yelich.

Brewers Announce Yelich Decision

After sitting Thursday in the series finale against Philly and making no pinch-hit appearances, Yelich is back in the order for Friday’s matchup.

Yelich will bat fifth in the order and serve as the team’s designated hitter, a usual spot for him this year as he’s entered more of a platoon role in his 14th MLB season.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/25 G. Mitchell CF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH J. Ortiz SS L. Lara RF S. Frelick LF D. Hamilton 3B R. Gasser SP.”

Looking at Yelich’s 2026 Season

While Yelich no longer plays every day or spends much time in the field. He remains an extremely productive player for a 100-win Brewers team that owns the best record in baseball.

Yelich has appeared in 115 games this season and logged 433 at-bats, recording 68 runs, 102 hits, 12 home runs, and 58 RBIs while hitting .236 and slugging .381 with a .695 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Cardinals Series

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