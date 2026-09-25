Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Decision Before Cardinals Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies that they wrapped up Thursday with a 5-1 victory.

Now, they’re back home Friday night. And continue to inch closer to clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the National League as they begin their final series of the regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Friday night, Milwaukee will have right-handed pitcher Robert Gasser on the mound against Cardinals righty Michael McGreevy.

Ahead of the matchup, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a notable change to the starting lineup involving veteran slugger Christian Yelich.

Brewers Announce Yelich Decision

After sitting Thursday in the series finale against Philly and making no pinch-hit appearances, Yelich is back in the order for Friday’s matchup.

Yelich will bat fifth in the order and serve as the team’s designated hitter, a usual spot for him this year as he’s entered more of a platoon role in his 14th MLB season.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/25 G. Mitchell CF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH J. Ortiz SS L. Lara RF S. Frelick LF D. Hamilton 3B R. Gasser SP.”

Brewers 9/25 G. Mitchell CF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers 1B

C. Yelich DH

J. Ortiz SS

L. Lara RF

S. Frelick LF

D. Hamilton 3B R. Gasser SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 25, 2026

Looking at Yelich’s 2026 Season

While Yelich no longer plays every day or spends much time in the field. He remains an extremely productive player for a 100-win Brewers team that owns the best record in baseball.

Yelich has appeared in 115 games this season and logged 433 at-bats, recording 68 runs, 102 hits, 12 home runs, and 58 RBIs while hitting .236 and slugging .381 with a .695 OPS.