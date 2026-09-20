Milwaukee Brewers Announce Christian Yelich Move During Orioles Series

The Milwaukee Brewers secured a 1-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night to take the first two games of the series.

They’ll conclude the three-game set on Sunday night when the Brewers send out ace Jacob Misiorowski, while Baltimore will have left-handed pitcher Brandon Young on the mound.

Ahead of the matchup, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made some notable changes to his starting lineup.

Brewers Announce Yelich Move

After not being in the starting lineup on Saturday and making no appearances during the game, Murphy has decided to put the 34-year-old Christian Yelich back in the lineup for the finale.

He’ll serve as the designated hitter, as he has consistently done this season, but he’ll move down in the order and bat sixth behind Joey Ortiz and Jake Bauers.

Here’s the Brewers full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/20 J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B J. Ortiz 3B C. Yelich DH C. Pratt SS G. Mitchell CF S. Frelick RF J. Misiorowski SP.”

Brewers 9/20 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers 1B

J. Ortiz 3B

C. Yelich DH

C. Pratt SS

G. Mitchell CF

S. Frelick RF J. Misiorowski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 20, 2026

Yelich’s 2026 Season

In his 14th MLB season, Yelich has taken a slight step back in his everyday role but remains an extremely productive player on a Brewers team with the best record in the majors.

He’s appeared in 112 games and has recorded 66 runs, 101 hits, 11 home runs, and 57 RBIs across 423 at-bats while hitting .239 with a .381 slugging percentage and a .697 OPS.

Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee enters Sunday with a 97-58 overall record. They sit just three wins away from 100 while holding the No. 1 overall seed in the National League.

The Brewers lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games, and if they maintain that lead, they’ll earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout.