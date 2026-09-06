Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sal Frelick Decision Ahead of Reds Series Finale

The Milwaukee Brewers have split the first two games of their series with the Cincinnati Reds as they enter Sunday’s finale.

The matchup will feature right-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison for Milwaukee and Brady Singer for Cincinnati. Ahead of the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a notable lineup move involving Sal Frelick after he didn’t play in Saturday’s contest.

Brewers Announce Frelick Decision

With Milwaukee facing left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott on Saturday, Murphy stuck to the platoon role with Frelick and kept him on the bench.

For Sunday, Frelick will return to the lineup and lead off for Milwaukee while starting in right field.

The rest of the outfield will feature Garrett Mitchell in center field and Jackson Chourio in left.

Here’s the full Brewers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Brewers 9/6 S. Frelick RF C. Yelich DH J. Chourio LF J. Bauers 1B G. Mitchell CF B. Turang 2B C. Pratt SS B. Naylor C D. Hamilton 3B K. Harrison SP.”

Brewers 9/6 S. Frelick RF

C. Yelich DH

J. Chourio LF

J. Bauers 1B

G. Mitchell CF

B. Turang 2B

C. Pratt SS

B. Naylor C

D. Hamilton 3B K. Harrison SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Frelick’s 2026 Season

It hasn’t been the best season for Frelick at the plate, as he’s currently on pace to set career lows in several statistical categories.

However, he remains a productive piece for Milwaukee, which has World Series aspirations.

He enters Sunday batting .237 with 36 runs, 72 hits, four home runs and 37 RBIs across 98 games and 304 at-bats. He also owns a .332 slugging percentage and a .635 OPS.

Looking at the Brewers

Milwaukee is simply trying to stay atop the National League, clinch a first-round bye and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Brewers hold an 88-55 record, the best mark in the majors. They sit 2.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the National League.