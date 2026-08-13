Milwaukee Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Dodgers Series

The Milwaukee Brewers currently hold the best record in the National League at 74-47, just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers at 73-48.

On Thursday night, the two teams will begin a massive four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Ahead of Game 1, both teams announced their starting pitchers for all four games.

Brewers Announce Probable Starters

While things can obviously change from day to day, both teams will send some of their premier arms to the mound throughout the weekend.

Thursday: Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 93 strikeouts) vs. Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.54 ERA, 106 strikeouts)

Friday: Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA, 61 strikeouts) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA, 127 strikeouts)

Saturday: Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA, 204 strikeouts) vs. Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44 ERA, 94 strikeouts)

Sunday: Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA, 69 strikeouts) vs. Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA, 128 strikeouts)

Probables #Dodgers v Brewers:

Thr – LH Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.87) v RH Sasaki (5-5, 4.54)

Fri – LH Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57) v RH Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65)

Sat – RH Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76) v LH Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44)

Sun – RH Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88) v LH Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93) — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 13, 2026

Looking at the Brewers

Milwaukee has consistently kept pace with the Dodgers throughout the season, and while this four-game series won’t decide anything, it should give us a good preview of how the two teams stack up against each other.

Both teams rank among the favorites, along with the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, to come out of the National League.

The Brewers are coming off a sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres and now hold just a 3.0-game lead over the Cubs for first place in the NL Central with 41 games remaining.