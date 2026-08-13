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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Dodgers Series

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Colorado Rockies v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 26: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on July 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers currently hold the best record in the National League at 74-47, just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers at 73-48.

On Thursday night, the two teams will begin a massive four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Ahead of Game 1, both teams announced their starting pitchers for all four games.

Brewers Announce Probable Starters

While things can obviously change from day to day, both teams will send some of their premier arms to the mound throughout the weekend.

Thursday: Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 93 strikeouts) vs. Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.54 ERA, 106 strikeouts)

Friday: Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA, 61 strikeouts) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA, 127 strikeouts)

Saturday: Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA, 204 strikeouts) vs. Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44 ERA, 94 strikeouts)

Sunday: Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA, 69 strikeouts) vs. Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA, 128 strikeouts)

Looking at the Brewers

Milwaukee has consistently kept pace with the Dodgers throughout the season, and while this four-game series won’t decide anything, it should give us a good preview of how the two teams stack up against each other.

Both teams rank among the favorites, along with the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, to come out of the National League.

The Brewers are coming off a sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres and now hold just a 3.0-game lead over the Cubs for first place in the NL Central with 41 games remaining.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Dodgers Series

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