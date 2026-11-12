Milwaukee Brewers Cooper Pratt Reveals Personal News Amid MLB Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Brewers are the 2026 MLB World Series Champions. In order to get there, they relied on the efforts of many different players, including (but not limited to), William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, and Cooper Pratt.

Amidst all of the MLB Trade Rumors regarding the Brewers, Pratt had some exciting personal news to share.

Milwaukee Brewers Cooper Pratt Reveals Personal News During MLB Offseason

The 22-year-old Pratt had an exciting post-season run with the Brewers. During their series with the Tampa Bay Rays, Pratt knocked a home run that would have counted as the game-winner (and series-winner) had it stood up in extra innings.

However, the Brewers still came out of the World Series on top. Now that the offseason is in full swing, Pratt announced some exciting personal news via his Instagram.

“2 rings in 1 year. I love you so much Jan! So excited to spend eternity with you!” read the caption on Pratt’s Instagram post.

In the image, Pratt is with his girlfriend, Jansyn Hollis, who is showing off a brand new engagement ring on her hand.

While there is no precise date publically available that informs us of when the couple began dating, it is believed to be before 2025.

Pratt had a solid regular season with the Brewers. In 74 games, he recorded 64 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 34 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and three home runs.

Milwaukee Brewers Trade & Free Agency Rumors

As for the Brewers organization itself, there are a few rumors circulating.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Brewers biggest trade candidate just might be closer Trevor Megill.

“And while William Contreras isn’t going anywhere even though he is nearing free agency, the World Series champion Brewers will at least listen on closer Trevor Megill,” Passan wrote on November 3rd, 2026.

While a lot can happen between now and the eventual start of the season (with or without lockout), this is an interesting bit of information to clock.

For starters, the Atlanta Braves just paid $35 million to add Evan Phillips to their bullpen.

“Reliever Evan Phillips and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a three-year, $35 million contract. Biggest deal of the winter so far sends the veteran to Atlanta, which already has one of the best bullpens in baseball,” Passan reported earlier on Thursday, November 12th, 2026.

One player to keep an eye on is Jazz Chisholm Jr, who most recently played for the New York Yankees. He has reportedly met with as many as 11 teams and has expressed an openness to playing both infield and outfield positions.

We wait to see what happens with other free agents and trade candidates. However, Pratt and his fiancee, Jansyn, appear to be in Milwaukee for the long haul.