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Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Has Personal News Emerge Amid Phillies Series

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Jackson Chourio
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Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio has personal news emerge amid their Philadelphia Phillies series.

The Milwaukee Brewers can win their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. The series is tied 1-1 following their 4-1 victory on Wednesday night. In a rare off night, Jackson Chourio recorded only one hit and two strikeouts during the win.

However, personal news about Chourio emerged before the first pitch of last night’s game.

Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Has Personal News Emerge During Current Series Against The Philadelphia Phillies

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMilwaukee Brewers make Jackson Chourio announcement following their sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

Prior to the first pitch on Wednesday, Chourio took to his Instagram page to announce some personal news.

“Maracaibo in the heart,” reads the caption for his joint post with Adidas Dugout.

Adidas Dugout appears to be a new selection of Adidas sneakers, with baseball and soccer players marketing the new gear. Edwin Diaz of the Los Angeles Dodgers also has his own post dedicated to the news.

Brand and endorsement deals are nothing new for athletes. However, this particular campaign does appear to have its own personal flair to it.

Looking At Jackson Chourio’s Incredible Season With The Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 19: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits for a double in the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has made MLB history this season.

Chourio became the first player to record at least 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs in a season before turning 23.

Jackson Chourio swipes his 20th bag of the season. He is the first player with 3 seasons of 20+ stolen bases and 20+ home runs before turning 23 years old!” the MLB announced during a recent Brewers game.

This year, Chourio has 145 hits, 27 doubles, 70 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and 24 home runs. Additionally, he owns a .283 batting average and a .342 on-base percentage.

One way or another, Chourio is a superstar in the making. And Brewers fans will likely keep feeling that way the better he gets.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Has Personal News Emerge Amid Phillies Series

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