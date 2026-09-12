Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio Sends 10-Word Message Amid Huge Milestone

The Milwaukee Brewers just cannot be stopped. After sweeping the Chicago Cubs, they won the first game against the Cincinnati Reds by a whopping 20-0 final score. Following that thumping, Jackson Chourio sent out a 10-word message.

On a night that Garrett Mitchell recorded a Grand Slam, there was a lot going right for the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers Star Jackson Chourio Sends Out 10-Word Message

Following their impressive victory over the Reds, Chourio took to Instagram to share a 10-word message.

A few short hours after the Brewers shut out the Reds, Chourio shared a Brewers post on his Instagram stories with a caption that reads, “Just a little taste of where we want to go.”

In Friday night’s game, Chourio recorded four hits, three runs, and two RBIs in six at-bats.

Milwaukee Brewers Hit Impressive Milestones In Latest Victory Over Cincinnati Reds

The Brewers have been the most impressive team in the MLB this year.

Sarah Langs reported Friday night what may be the most impressive milestone the team could have.

“The Brewers are the FIRST TEAM in MLB history with MULTIPLE SHUTOUT WINS OF 20+ RUNS IN A SEASON,” she wrote on Friday, September 11th, 2026.

The Brewers are the FIRST TEAM in MLB history with MULTIPLE SHUTOUT WINS OF 20+ RUNS IN A SEASON https://t.co/KLpSSQ2mgd — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 12, 2026

For those who may have forgotten, the Brewers defeated the Seattle Mariners 22-0 on August 18th, less than one month ago.

Looking At Jackson Chourio’s Incredible Third MLB Season

The 22-year-old Brewers star is having a season to remember.

Chourio is up to a career-high of 23 home runs in 2026. Additionally, he is on pace to surpass career highs in RBIs and hits.

As for his value to the Brewers, WAR paints a clear picture.

According to FanGraphs, his 3.9 overall WAR ranks second on the club behind Brice Turang. For Offensive WAR, Chourio’s 18.3 also ranks second to Jake Bauers’ team-leading 31 Offensive WAR.

One way or another, it’s tough to imagine that the Brewers would have achieved this milestone if it wasn’t for Chourio.