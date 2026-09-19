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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Christian Yelich News During Orioles Series

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Christian Yelich
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Milwaukee Brewers announce big Christian Yelich news during their Baltimore Orioles series.

The Milwaukee Brewers are nearing the end of the MLB regular season. They defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Friday night, with Jackson Chourio driving in three runs. Prior to Game 2, the team announced news regarding Christian Yelich.

Saturday’s game will feature a pitching battle between Robert Gasser and Trevor Rogers. The game will be broadcast at 3:05 PM Central Time, 4:05 PM Eastern Time. The Brewers are 8-2 in their last 10 contests, while the Orioles are 6-4.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Christian Yelich News During Baltimore Orioles Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers laughs with Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Prior to the first pitch of their second game against the Orioles, the Brewers announced lineup news. For Yelich fans, the news is especially important.

  • LF: Jackson Chourio
  • CF: Garrett Mitchell
  • DH: William Contreras
  • 1B: Vaughn
  • 3B: Joey Ortiz
  • C: Gary Sanchez
  • SS: Cooper Pratt
  • RF: Luis Lara
  • 2B: David Hamilton

Starting Pitcher: Robert Gasser.

Judging from the roster for today’s game, Gary Sanchez is coming in while Yelich comes out. William Contreras moves to designated hitter to make room for Sanchez.

Yelich is a 34-year-old slugger, while Sanchez is a 33-year-old catcher for the Brewers.

Looking At Christian Yelich & Gary Sanchez

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 06: Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws ice on Gary Sánchez #99 after a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on August 06, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Yelich is a 14-year MLB veteran who has been with the Brewers for nine seasons.

Over his career, he has been an All-Star several times, culminating in an NL MVP award in 2018. Yelich has enjoyed a solid 2026 campaign, notching 101 hits, 57 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 11 home runs in 112 games.

On the other hand, Sanchez has 44 hits, 35 RBIs, and 11 home runs in 83 games.

Pat Murphy on Christian Yelich

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 26: Manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on before the first game of the series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on June 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Recently, the Brewers manager has discussed Yelich’s work ethic and his dedication to the game.

“I just remember he was here one night till 1 o’clock in the morning. A lot of guys in his situation, you’ve won MVP, you’ve been an all-star multiple times, you’ve done all the things in the game, you are 12 years in your career, and you know what: he still cares so much about the Milwaukee Brewers. That’s the beauty of this whole thing…you have no idea how much this guy cares,” Murphy said via a social media clip from Hunter Baumgardt.

Whether Yelich is in the lineup or taking a night off to stay healthy for a deep playoff run, it sounds like Brewers fans are lucky to have him.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Christian Yelich News During Orioles Series

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