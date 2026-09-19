Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Christian Yelich News During Orioles Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are nearing the end of the MLB regular season. They defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Friday night, with Jackson Chourio driving in three runs. Prior to Game 2, the team announced news regarding Christian Yelich.

Saturday’s game will feature a pitching battle between Robert Gasser and Trevor Rogers. The game will be broadcast at 3:05 PM Central Time, 4:05 PM Eastern Time. The Brewers are 8-2 in their last 10 contests, while the Orioles are 6-4.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Big Christian Yelich News During Baltimore Orioles Series

Prior to the first pitch of their second game against the Orioles, the Brewers announced lineup news. For Yelich fans, the news is especially important.

LF: Jackson Chourio

Jackson Chourio CF: Garrett Mitchell

Garrett Mitchell DH: William Contreras

William Contreras 1B: Vaughn

Vaughn 3B: Joey Ortiz

Joey Ortiz C: Gary Sanchez

Gary Sanchez SS: Cooper Pratt

Cooper Pratt RF: Luis Lara

Luis Lara 2B: David Hamilton

Starting Pitcher: Robert Gasser.

Judging from the roster for today’s game, Gary Sanchez is coming in while Yelich comes out. William Contreras moves to designated hitter to make room for Sanchez.

Yelich is a 34-year-old slugger, while Sanchez is a 33-year-old catcher for the Brewers.

Looking At Christian Yelich & Gary Sanchez

Yelich is a 14-year MLB veteran who has been with the Brewers for nine seasons.

Over his career, he has been an All-Star several times, culminating in an NL MVP award in 2018. Yelich has enjoyed a solid 2026 campaign, notching 101 hits, 57 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 11 home runs in 112 games.

On the other hand, Sanchez has 44 hits, 35 RBIs, and 11 home runs in 83 games.

Pat Murphy on Christian Yelich

Recently, the Brewers manager has discussed Yelich’s work ethic and his dedication to the game.

“I just remember he was here one night till 1 o’clock in the morning. A lot of guys in his situation, you’ve won MVP, you’ve been an all-star multiple times, you’ve done all the things in the game, you are 12 years in your career, and you know what: he still cares so much about the Milwaukee Brewers. That’s the beauty of this whole thing…you have no idea how much this guy cares,” Murphy said via a social media clip from Hunter Baumgardt.

Whether Yelich is in the lineup or taking a night off to stay healthy for a deep playoff run, it sounds like Brewers fans are lucky to have him.