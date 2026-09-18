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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Cooper Pratt Decision Before Orioles Series

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Milwaukee Brewers announce sudden Cooper Pratt decision before Game 1 against the Baltimore Orioles

The Milwaukee Brewers are pushing towards 100 wins for the 2026 MLB season. Standing in their way presently are the Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, the Brewers announced a sudden decision on Cooper Pratt before that series began.

The Brewers have already clinched the NL Central division, as they have a 10-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. However, it wouldn’t hurt to put more distance between them and the rest of the division as the playoffs approach.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Cooper Pratt Decision Before Game 1 Of New Series Versus The Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: Cooper Pratt #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates scoring on a double off the bat of Brice Turang in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 16, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Prior to the first game of this three-game series against the AL East’s Orioles, the Brewers announced multiple lineup decisions, including Pratt’s.

Here is the lineup:

“Brewers 9/18: J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C A. Vaughn 1B C. Yelich DH J. Ortiz 3B G. Mitchell CF L. Lara RF C. Pratt SS D. May SP,” Underdog MLB announced the Brewers lineup on social media.

Friday night’s lineup includes a few major changes, including the addition of 22-year-old Pratt.

Sal Frelick, David Hamilton, Gary Sanchez, and Bo Naylor are all players who are coming out. Coming back into the lineup alongside Pratt are Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, and William Contreras.

Looking At Cooper Pratt Since His Benching Incident Against The New York Mets

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 21: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets tags out Cooper Pratt #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers sliding into third base in the sixth inning at American Family Field on July 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The rookie hit a rough patch during a game against the New York Mets. However, since then, he has rebounded nicely.

In 13 games in September, he has recorded 14 hits, nine RBIs, and two stolen bases. Additionally, Pratt has been batting .311 with a .367 on-base percentage.

Following the benching incident against the Mets, Pratt took responsibility for his lapse in judgment.

“There is no excuse,” Pratt said via ESPN. “I should’ve ran hard no matter if it’s foul or fair, if it’s an out. I should’ve been busting my butt to get to second base. Some of the guys pulled me aside and let me know, ‘Hey, this is how we do it here,’ and I know that. It won’t happen again. There’s a certain way to play here and I may be new, but it doesn’t matter.”

“It’s the way we’re right through the organization from rookie ball to the big leagues. And I didn’t do that. And I will do that. No excuses.”

This will surely be one of many exciting games to end off the 2026 regular season.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Cooper Pratt Decision Before Orioles Series

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