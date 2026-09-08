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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Gary Sanchez Decision During Cubs Series

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Milwaukee Brewers announce sudden Gary Sanchez decision during Cubs series

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to go up 2-0 against the Chicago Cubs for Tuesday night’s game. Meanwhile, they announced a Gary Sanchez decision prior to the contest.

Game 2 between the two National League heavyweights will begin at 5:40 PM Mountain Time, 7:40 PM Eastern Time. This game will feature the pitching battle of Jacob Misiorowski against David Peterson.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Gary Sanchez Decision

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 05: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers high fives Gary Sánchez #99 after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In a surprising move, the Brewers changed up their roster in one major way for Game 2 of their series against the Cubs.

Here is what they announced for their roster:

  • LF: Jackson Chourio
  • 2B: Brice Turang
  • 1B: Vaughn
  • C: William Contreras
  • DH: Gary Sanchez
  • RF: Luis Lara
  • 3B: Joey Ortiz
  • CF: Garrett Mitchell
  • SS: Cooper Pratt

Starting Pitcher: Jacob Misiorowski

The biggest change on this roster is removing Christian Yelich and adding Gary Sanchez.

Sanchez is a 33-year-old catcher.

Other Milwaukee Brewers Changes For Game 2 Versus the Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers high fives Jackson Chourio #11 after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the biggest change out of the way, the Brewers also made a few adjustments in the batting order.

For starters, Cooper Pratt and Joey Ortiz swapped places in the batting order, with Pratt moving down to ninth and Ortiz going up to seventh. Additionally, Contreras and Vaughn swapped.

Sanchez steps in as DH, the position that Yelich had for Game 1.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Gary Sanchez Decision During Cubs Series

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