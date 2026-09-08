Milwaukee Brewers announce sudden Gary Sanchez decision during Cubs series

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to go up 2-0 against the Chicago Cubs for Tuesday night’s game. Meanwhile, they announced a Gary Sanchez decision prior to the contest.

Game 2 between the two National League heavyweights will begin at 5:40 PM Mountain Time, 7:40 PM Eastern Time. This game will feature the pitching battle of Jacob Misiorowski against David Peterson.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Gary Sanchez Decision

In a surprising move, the Brewers changed up their roster in one major way for Game 2 of their series against the Cubs.

Here is what they announced for their roster:

LF: Jackson Chourio

Jackson Chourio 2B: Brice Turang

Brice Turang 1B: Vaughn

Vaughn C: William Contreras

William Contreras DH: Gary Sanchez

Gary Sanchez RF: Luis Lara

Luis Lara 3B: Joey Ortiz

Joey Ortiz CF: Garrett Mitchell

Garrett Mitchell SS: Cooper Pratt

Starting Pitcher: Jacob Misiorowski

The biggest change on this roster is removing Christian Yelich and adding Gary Sanchez.

Sanchez is a 33-year-old catcher.

Other Milwaukee Brewers Changes For Game 2 Versus the Chicago Cubs

With the biggest change out of the way, the Brewers also made a few adjustments in the batting order.

For starters, Cooper Pratt and Joey Ortiz swapped places in the batting order, with Pratt moving down to ninth and Ortiz going up to seventh. Additionally, Contreras and Vaughn swapped.

Sanchez steps in as DH, the position that Yelich had for Game 1.