Milwaukee Brewers Make Puzzling Luis Lara Announcement Before Cubs Game

The Milwaukee Brewers hope to bring out their brooms for the final game of their series against the Chicago Cubs. Before the game, the Brewers made a puzzling announcement regarding Luis Lara.

On Tuesday night, it was the heroics of Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Lara that propelled the Brewers to an extra-innings victory. Jacob Misiorowski opened the game to the tune of nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings, while DL Hall secured the victory.

Milwaukee Brewers Make Puzzling Luis Lara Announcement Before Final Chicago Cubs Game

Before the first pitch was thrown, the Brewers announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB shared the batting order in a social media post:

“Brewers 9/9

J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

A. Vaughn 1B

C. Yelich DH

S. Frelick RF

J. Ortiz 3B

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS

L. Henderson SP,” the account shared before the game.

The biggest change in the lineup is the removal of Lara and Gary Sanchez. In their place, Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick come back in.

Why Would They Take Luis Lara Out of the Lineup?

Being removed from the lineup is something that Lara has been dealing with all season.

However, this change is different.

It’s one thing to be removed if you have a bad game. It’s another thing entirely to be removed after scoring the game winning home run.

But that is exactly what has happened to Lara.