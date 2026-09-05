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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Luis Lara Decision During Reds Series

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Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers
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Milwaukee Brewers announce Luis Lara decision before the second game of their series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Milwaukee Brewers enjoyed a Game 1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Following a 10-7 win on Friday night, the Brewers announced a Luis Lara decision before Game 2.

Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Cooper Pratt led the way offensively in Game 1, while Trevor Megill secured the victory with a three-strikeout save.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Luis Lara Decision During Cincinnati Reds Series

Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI single against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at American Family Field on August 29, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Before the first pitch of their Saturday evening game, the Brewers announced the lineup.

Underdog MLB shared the batting order:

“Brewers 9/5

J. Chourio LF
L. Lara RF
W. Contreras DH
A. Vaughn 1B
G. Mitchell CF
J. Ortiz 3B
C. Pratt SS
G. Sánchez C
D. Hamilton 2B

D. May SP,” the social media account shared on Saturday.

From looking at this, there are a few main changes. First, Lara is replacing Sal Frelick at RF. Lara is a 20-year-old outfielder.

Lara hasn’t been terribly busy during his rookie season. After 47 games, Lara has collected 37 hits, seven doubles, 20 RBIs, and one home run.

Reaction to New Milwaukee Brewers Lineup Versus the Reds

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Overall, the reaction to this roster has been largely positive.

“Finally giving Turang a break day

Lara up at the top, Ortiz and Pratt manning the left side

Loving this lineup honestly

Go get another W in Cincy

Go Brewers,” one fan responded.

Others are happy to see Joey Ortiz return to the lineup.

“A day off for Turang vs a LHP. Joey Ortiz back in the lineup,” another wrote.

One way or another, the Brewers are well positioned to do well against the Reds.

Pat Murphy on Luis Lara

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 21: Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at American Family Field on August 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has shared some high praise of the rookie.

Following Lara’s debut, Murphy had this to say:

“Brewers Manager Pat Murphy on Luis Lara’s debut👇 “He looked great man. His at-bats were fantastic, all of them, except the one off the (position player),” Murph chuckled. “Other than that, he had great AB’s. Sure didn’t take much time getting used to it. Really happy for him,” Murphy said via Hunter Baumgardt.

Easing Lara into the rigors of a full MLB season is a wise decision, one that will surely work out for the Brewers in the long-run.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sudden Luis Lara Decision During Reds Series

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