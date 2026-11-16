“Former right-handed reliever Ken Sanders, one of the original Milwaukee Brewers and the 1971 American League Fireman of the Year Award winner, died over the weekend after a cancer battle, his family confirmed to the Brewers’ flagship radio station. He was 85. Known as “Bulldog,” Sanders was born in St. Louis and pitched in the big leagues for the Athletics and Red Sox before being traded to the Seattle Pilots in January 1970, less than four months before that franchise moved to Milwaukee and became the Brewers.”

When you take a look at some of Ken Sanders stats, it’s no wonder why he’s called ‘Bulldog’.

In 1970, his first season with the Brewers, Sanders boasted an ERA of 1.75 across 50 appearances out of the bullpen. In those 50 appearances, he logged 92.1 innings, 13 saves, and 64 strikeouts.

Sanders followed up that strong 1970 campaign with an even better 1971 season (perhaps the best of his 10-year career). In 1971, Ken Sanders posted an ERA of 1.91 across 83 games pitched and recorded 31 saves (leading MLB), with 80 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 80.

Following his stint with the Brewers, Ken Sanders went on to play for the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland (then Indians), California Angels, New York Mets, and the Kansas City Royals.

Ken Sanders’ Full MLB Career

All in all, Ken Sanders pitched in a total of 409 games (one start).

Across 656.2 total IP, Sanders held an ERA of 2.97 with 86 total saves and 360 strikeouts.

He made his MLB debut in 1964 with the Kansas City Athletics, and Sanders retired in 1976 with the Royals.

SABR.org wrote (about Sanders):

“One might think a pitcher with a 29-45 career record had been something of a bust, but Ken Sanders had the misfortune to often play for losing teams. His best season is indicative of the situation: with the last-place A.L. West 1971 Milwaukee Brewers, he was 7-12 despite a major-league-leading 31 saves and an ERA of 1.91. Sanders enjoyed a long career and association with baseball after his playing days. Appearing in 409 big-league games over 10 seasons for eight different teams, he posted a very good career earned run average of 2.97.”

There has been an outpouring of messages on social media mourning the passing of Ken Sanders.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sanders family during this time, and may he Rest In Peace.