Milwaukee Brewers Star Gives Honest Reaction to Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Trade

As many expected — but few were hoping — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster trade Saturday night.

The Dodgers sent outfielder Zyhir Hope (MLB’s No. 25 prospect), right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith to Detroit in return.

When the trade became official, several games around the league were wrapping up, including the Milwaukee Brewers’ matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. Before the deal, many viewed the Brewers as the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the race for Skubal.

Brewers Star Reacts to Trade

Following Milwaukee’s 3-1 win over the Angels, Brewers star reliever Trevor Megill shared his honest reaction to the Dodgers landing Skubal.

“I don’t think anybody’s surprised he went there,” Megill told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak. “When they came out the other day and said they were gonna be greedy, I think the whole world could take that serious, that they’d probably make that happen.”

Trevor Megill and the Brewers certainly weren’t surprised about the news the Dodgers ended up with Tarik Skubal: pic.twitter.com/uMjadiKTYz — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 2, 2026

Megill on Brewers’ Trade Deadline Plans

After discussing Skubal, Megill also addressed the Brewers’ approach to the trade deadline and whether he’s paid much attention to the speculation.

“Our job is just to play baseball with the team they give us and the guys in this room,” he added. “We see [Brewers general manager] Matt [Arnold] in here a lot the last couple of days — sure he’s pretty busy — but we’re just being patient, seeing what happens. If not, let’s just go with what we’ve got.”

Brewers Right Now

Entering Sunday, much of the attention around baseball is on the Dodgers after their blockbuster trade for Tarik Skubal. However, the Brewers still own the best record in MLB at 69-41.

Milwaukee holds a half-game lead over the Dodgers for the National League’s top spot and has opened a commanding 6.5-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.