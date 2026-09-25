Milwaukee Brewers Suddenly Cut 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before MLB Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers were the first team to reach 100 wins this season, and beginning Friday night, they’ll start their final regular-season series when they host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee has already clinched the top overall seed in the National League, which gives them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, along with a bye from the Wild Card Series, which the top two seeds receive.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Cardinals, though, Milwaukee made several notable roster moves.

Brewers Cut 26-Year-Old Pitcher

After reinstating right-hander Bryse Wilson from the 15-day IL, the team officially designated righty Lyon Richardson for assignment, effectively removing him from the 40-man roster. He’ll now enter a seven-day period during which another team can claim him off waivers or trade for him. If he clears waivers, he can become a free agent or sign back with Milwaukee’s minor league system.

Other roster moves the team made included placing first baseman Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL with an illness, retroactive to Sept. 22, and recalling outfielder Brandon Lockridge from Triple-A.

Richardson’s 2026 Season

Richardson signed with the Brewers back in June after selecting free agency from the Cincinnati Reds, where he began his MLB career after the Reds selected him with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Jensen Beach, Florida.

He made his major league debut in 2023 and has pitched mainly out of the bullpen throughout his time in the league, posting an 0-6 record and a 6.48 ERA across 42 career appearances and 58.1 innings pitched.

He appeared in just one game out of the bullpen for the Brewers this season, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings.

In 40 minor league games at the Triple-A level this season, Richardson posted a 4-4 record with a 4.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts across 75.0 innings pitched.