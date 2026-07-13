MLB Legend CC Sabathia Reacts to Brewers Drafting His Son

Over 600 players joined MLB organizations across 20 rounds held on Saturday and Sunday.

In the final round, a surreal moment unfolded for legendary pitcher CC Sabathia as the Milwaukee Brewers selected his son, Carsten Sabathia III, with the final pick of the draft. Carsten, a first baseman out of the University of Houston, now joins the organization.

CC Sabathia Shares Heartfelt Post

Sabathia took to social media shortly after the Brewers selected his son, a team he played for in 2008 before joining the New York Yankees.

“My son was drafted to the league tonight!!! So proud of you Carsten,” Sabathia posted. “So excited to see Carsten drafted to the Brewers — a team, city, and community that welcomed me with open arms from day one and has a special place in my heart. The work starts now. Only the beginning!!!”

So excited to see Carsten drafted to the @Brewers – a team, city, and community that welcomed me with open arms from day one and has a special place in my heart 🙌🏾 The work starts now. Only the beginning!!! — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) July 13, 2026

What to Know About Carsten Sabathia III

Sabathia III is currently 22 years old and spent four seasons playing at the NCAA level. He began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech before eventually transferring to Houston.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound first baseman recorded 189 at-bats across his four college seasons. He batted .254 with 48 hits, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and 27 walks while posting a .439 slugging percentage and a .789 OPS.

Most of those numbers came during his two seasons at Houston, as he recorded just 16 total at-bats during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Georgia Tech.

Round 20 / Pick 611 Carsten Sabathia III / Houston Welcome to the Crew!#ThisIsMyCrew x @UHCougarBB pic.twitter.com/4tF96C4AHq — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) July 12, 2026

Brewers’ 2026 Draft Class

Milwaukee drafted 20 players, so Sabathia will have plenty of competition as he looks to carve out a role in an organization that consistently develops talent throughout its farm system.

With the No. 25 overall pick in the first round, Milwaukee selected shortstop Trey Ebel out of Corona High School in California. The Brewers followed that by selecting outfielders in the second and third rounds before taking four consecutive right-handed pitchers.

Sabathia ended up being one of just two first basemen selected by Milwaukee.