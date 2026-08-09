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MLB Announces Jacob Misiorowski News During Twins-Brewers Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on August 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

There hasn’t been a starting pitcher better in the majors this season than Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski.

On Sunday, Misiorowski was back on the mound making his 22nd start of the MLB season, and it didn’t take long for him to cement himself in the history books.

MLB Announces Misiorowski News

Following a strikeout in the top of the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, Misiorowski officially recorded his 200th career strikeout, making him the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts. He accomplished the feat in just 129.1 innings pitched.

The only pitcher to do it faster was Atlanta Braves‘ Spencer Strider, who reached the 200-strikeout mark in just 123.1 innings.

Misiorowski’s 2026 Season

After bursting onto the scene as a rookie last year, Misiorowski made 14 starts and was named an All-Star while posting a 4.36 ERA.

Misiorowski has made a major jump forward and has been the anchor of the Brewers’ pitching staff, which currently holds the best record in all of baseball at 73-44 entering Sunday.

He has an 11-5 record across his 21 starts and a league-best 1.63 ERA with now more than 200 strikeouts, including Sunday’s game.

Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee holds the top spot in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs by 5.5 games and is ahead of both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the NL by 3.0 games.

This coming week, however, the Brewers will have a four-game series from Thursday to Sunday against the Dodgers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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MLB Announces Jacob Misiorowski News During Twins-Brewers Series

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