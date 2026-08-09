MLB Announces Jacob Misiorowski News During Twins-Brewers Series

There hasn’t been a starting pitcher better in the majors this season than Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski.

On Sunday, Misiorowski was back on the mound making his 22nd start of the MLB season, and it didn’t take long for him to cement himself in the history books.

MLB Announces Misiorowski News

Following a strikeout in the top of the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, Misiorowski officially recorded his 200th career strikeout, making him the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts. He accomplished the feat in just 129.1 innings pitched.

The only pitcher to do it faster was Atlanta Braves‘ Spencer Strider, who reached the 200-strikeout mark in just 123.1 innings.

Jacob Misiorowski is the second-fastest pitcher to 200 strikeouts in a season in MLB history 🔥 1. Spencer Strider 123.1 IP (2022)

2. Jacob Misiorowski 129.1 IP (2026)

3. Spencer Strider 130 IP (2023)

4. Randy Johnson 130.2 IP (2001)

5. Gerrit Cole 133.1 IP (2019) https://t.co/XcbTe7hYKn pic.twitter.com/c9XQmhNscE — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2026

Misiorowski’s 2026 Season

After bursting onto the scene as a rookie last year, Misiorowski made 14 starts and was named an All-Star while posting a 4.36 ERA.

Misiorowski has made a major jump forward and has been the anchor of the Brewers’ pitching staff, which currently holds the best record in all of baseball at 73-44 entering Sunday.

He has an 11-5 record across his 21 starts and a league-best 1.63 ERA with now more than 200 strikeouts, including Sunday’s game.

Brewers Right Now

Milwaukee holds the top spot in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs by 5.5 games and is ahead of both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the NL by 3.0 games.

This coming week, however, the Brewers will have a four-game series from Thursday to Sunday against the Dodgers.