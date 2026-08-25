Milwaukee Brewers Promote Promising 19-Year-Old Before Mets Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for a new series against the New York Mets. This series follows their series victory over the Atlanta Braves. Prior to the first game against the Mets, the Brewers announced news regarding Moises Polanco.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast at 7:10 PM Eastern Time, 6:10 PM Central Time. Zac Thornton and Kyle Harrison will be the starting pitchers for the August 25th game.

Milwaukee Brewers Promote 19-Year-Old Player

Prior to the first pitch being thrown on Tuesday night, the Brewers announced a transaction concerning Polanco.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log website, the Brewers have promoted Polanco: “SS Moises Polanco assigned to Wilson Warbirds from ACL Brewers.”

Looking at What Makes Moises Polanco a Promising Player

Moises is a 19-year-old shortstop. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound player is in his third year with the organization. He signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on January 15th, 2024.

The youngster doesn’t have overwhelming numbers, but they are promising in a few different aspects.

In 26 games, Moises has recorded 20 hits, 11 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and five doubles. He also has a .253 batting average and a .394 on-base percentage.

How Moises Polanco Can Fit in With the Milwaukee Brewers

Polanco has a couple of qualities that would be appealing to the Brewers brass.

For starters, he gets on base. In addition to his 20 hits, he was walked 18 times. Those two factors contribute to his favorable on-base percentage.

Secondly, he steals bases. In his three seasons in the organization, he has recorded 23, 11, and 11 stolen bases.

This fits in with the Brewers’ playing mentality. The Brewers are third in the league with 129 stolen bases. Additionally, they are second in on-base percentage (.337), behind only the Chicago Cubs.

What This Means Moving Forward

It’s excellent news to have a prospect on Polanco’s trajectory. However, he could join the Brewers sooner than some people realize.

In September, all MLB teams expand their rosters. That means every club can call up a couple of extra players without a corresponding move.

Which means, if Polanco continues to shine, he might get a nod to show what he can do in the big leagues. And on top of that, the Brewers wouldn’t need to send anyone down in order to take a look at him.

Will they? That remains to be seen. For now, the Brewers must like what they see in the young, promising Polanco.